“These hoes is different,” Tasha K stated during a recent live YouTube session, where she spilled tea about Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and one of his baby mamas, Denisha Owens.

The vlogger alleged Denisha told her she was still riding the pipe despite the cornerback not caring for any of his children. Her latest text messages to the NFL player proved it.

In the segment, Tasha spoke about how vocal Denisha has been about Xavien failing to care for his children, posting receipts to prove he was the father of their daughter, Xara, because he was reportedly “going around telling his family Xara wasn’t his child,” according to Atlanta Black Star.

Some receipts included a photo of the paternity test results dated Dec. 21, 2022, glued to Xara’s onesie. Tasha also showed shirts Denisha made, calling Xavien a “deadbeat” and “sperm donor.”

The vlogger began airing out Denisha’s dirty laundry.

“You wanna know what’s crazy about all this? It’s that she still fucks him, and he hasn’t even seen the baby. “She goes to see him when he calls at 3 o’clock in the morning… But leaves the baby at the house while she goes and gets dick.”

Tasha claimed Xavien would persistently tell Denisha he would see Xara, who is almost 1. Denisha reportedly admitted to Tasha about sleeping with Xavien, knowing the allegations against him because they had been “messing around for three years.”

“I said you gotta take some responsibility,” Tasha told Denisha. “You still laying up with a nigga, and he can see you but not your baby. Ain’t no way I’m finna leave my baby with a babysitter, and I’m going to see his daddy.”

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Denisha showed a screenshot of her Oct. 5 text to “Xavien Bitchass Howard,” telling him not to ask about their daughter’s well-being when he didn’t care. She also told him she wasn’t giving him pussy anymore.

“You do the same shit all the time,” she texted. “Act like you concerned…text my phone ask about her…then try to find a way to ask me for some pussy. I’m not dumb. I’m not sleeping with your ass anymore. You don’t even turn me on. So, you might as well quit trying.”

Per a MadameNoire report, OnlyFans creator Aly Marie made much noise about the Dolphins player, specifically about his fetish of impregnating women but not handling the responsibilities. Airing text messages between her and another baby mama, later revealed as Denisha, Aly claimed Xavien claimed he wanted to have a baby with her.

After having unprotected sex a few times and taking a Plan B, Aly ended up pregnant and noticed a switch in Xavien’s behavior when she informed him. She noted he was “mad” about the pregnancy and even attempted to pay to terminate the pregnancy. He reportedly tried the same attempt with Denisha.

Nosy and judgmental internet users slammed the matriarch for having a baby with someone who she knew was a deadbeat, and she defended herself and Xara.

“To everyone saying, ‘How is he a deadbeat when he told you he didn’t want a child?’ From my understanding, he didn’t want NONE of his kids! He didn’t have to ‘want my child,’ I DID! And love her to DEATH! Wouldn’t even be speaking on the bitch if he would keep my daughter’s name out of his mouth,” Denisha said.

She continued, “What type of nigga talks about their own child. My baby can’t defend herself, so I’m going to defend her every time! You only want to claim her when you want to sleep with me, but to your hoes, you say ‘she lyin’, that ain’t my baby.’ You even lied about the other little boy you just had and told everybody that it was your homegirl baby shower you were attending. That wasn’t your baby. You lie so damn much. That’s why that nose so damn big.”