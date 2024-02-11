MadameNoire Featured Video

GloRilla showed everybody that she came from humble beginnings before climbing to the top in her new music video for “Yeah Glo!”

“Yeah Glo!” dropped on Feb. 9, followed by the music video, where the rapper seemingly applauded herself for making it big after starting from the bottom. The video featured the rapper iced out, flaunting fancy coats and a fresh nail set while giving money to young fans.

But what has the internet in a chokehold is the part where her driver pulled up to a fast food window and showed GloRilla in fast food work clothes, looking at her successful self.

In the lyrics, she acknowledged she used to act humble but said she adopted a more cocky attitude when people didn’t appreciate it.

Some people don’t know that the “Tomorrow 2” rapper worked at Checkers in Memphis, Tennessee, something she never was humiliated to admit.

A TikToker posted a video of the rapper taking orders live while at work on Nov. 29, 2022.

“Boy, you better get your ugly ass back before I block your little ugly lame ass,” she warned before clicking a button on her headset to take an order. “How may I help? The No. 2. Medium or large?”

On June 13, 2022, GloRilla posted a side-by-side photo of her carrying stuffed napkins beside her while dressed in Checkers uniform. Next to the Checkers photo was an image of the rapper with stacks of money resting on her cheeks as she smiled.

She then took to the caption to explain how she went through hell and back to make it in the business.

“A lot of people think ts happened for me overnight, not knowing the hard work and passion I been putting in for years to get here,” she wrote. “I went through humiliation, no support, all that! I cried so many nights in my pillow because I felt like I wasn’t elevating, but I never gave up!! Always said WHEN and not IF, Manifestation is real!!!”

She continued, “I had lost so much shit before FNF! Friends and family, I was sleeping on Gloss and Teezy Couches, Broke AF, making ts look good, though. I say all this to say NEVER GIVE UP ON YO DREAMS SHIT CAN CHANGE IN A BLINK OF AN EYE !!!!!! And y’all gotta know it doesn’t stop here. I FOREVER got my Foot on their necks, and I’I’llever let up. It’s so much more from where this came from. LETS GOOO!”