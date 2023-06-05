MadameNoire Featured Video

Chrisean Rock is slaying her pregnancy ever since she seemingly parted ways with rapper Blueface. The reality star recently unveiled her maternity photo shoot with Blac Chyna and has been performing on stage with GloRilla.

Rock, 22, partnered up with Blac Chyna for the fierce maternity shoot, showcasing her baby bump in a series of sexy pics that show a softer side to the social media starlet.

On June 2, Chyna shared the photos on her Instagram, thanking Rock for trusting her for the special moment. The moment between the two women was championed by followers rooting for Chrisean’s success and happiness following a tumultuous relationship with Blueface.

“Y’all look beautiful,” rapper Lil Mama wrote in the comments.

“Chrisean is going to be more famous than Blueface. Mark my words, and I’m here for it all,” another user added.

The Black Girl Magic did not stop there. Rapper GloRilla also showed Rock love by not only inviting the recording artist to perform her music but also performing “F.N.F” and “Tomorrow” together at a concert.

The mother-to-be hit GloRilla’s choreography and proved that her twerking skills were still intact as the crowd roared with excitement. Rock smiled and appeared to be enjoying the moment away from the drama of her future baby’s father.

“Sisterhood is everything,” Rock told her followers in an Instagram post recapping her performance with Glorilla.

Blueface has been seen with multiple new women and said that cheating on his pregnant on-and-off girlfriend is not as toxic as it appears.

For Rock, the journey to motherhood has taken the front and center of her life, displayed on social media. During a recent Instagram Live, she said she wished she wasn’t pregnant.

“That’s how I am feeling. Is that a good feeling?” Rock asked her followers. “I was excited at first. But now I’m like. It’s exhausting.”

She shared heartbreaking revelations regarding the status of her toxic relationship with Blueface, the decision around keeping her unborn child, and how she’s going to continue getting to the bag during her pregnancy.

“I’m not going to move out of fear. I’m ok with moving on. I’m ok with letting go of anything that’s not for me. Having a child won’t stop me from making money, learning, developing more love and time for myself,” Rock wrote. “I don’t need a dollar from anyone to be here for this child. I’m blessed and highly favored, so that’s the only thing that matters right now. I can’t wait to show my journey through the ups and downs of this experience. Through it all, I’m going to win.”

We hope she does!