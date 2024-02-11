MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Eve is set to release her memoir, Who’s That Girl? named after her 2001 hit. It hits shelves on Sept. 17 from Hanover Square Press.

According to People, the rapper partnered with hip-hop journalist and author Kathy Iandoli to pen her bio that promises to explore her journey to stardom as a femcee in a male-dominant industry, her professional evolution, and the highs and lows she endured in her personal and professional life that built her into the iconic figure she is today.

“I’m excited for people to get to know me on a deeper level,” Eve said. “This story is decades in the making.”

Fans will get a glimpse into the West Philly native’s raw and unfiltered narrative about her experiences as the first lady of the hip-hop group Ruff Ryders and zoom into her coming out as “Ever of Destruction.” The memoir is expected to delve into how she became the historic artist to snub a Grammy for Best Rap-Sung Collaboration with “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” featuring Gwen Stefani. She was also labeled the third femcee to have her solo debut album debut at the top of the Billboard 200.

Fans can expect Eve to unravel secret behind-the-scenes stories about her interaction with other fellow artists and stories behind her albums, including the battle she had before departing Interscope Records.

In addition to professional life, Eve’s memoir will explore her personal life and share her growing pains while climbing to success. Eve is expected to get candid about having a public marriage and explore her experience navigating motherhood with her biological son, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, whom she had with her husband, Maximillion Cooper. She’s also a stepmom to his four children from a previous relationship.

Eve currently has four albums: Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders First Lady, Scorpion, Scorpion (Deluxe) and Eve-Olution. She released her album Lip Lock independently.

She’s also had much success in rap, fashion, film and TV, and Eve is more than likely to acknowledge those in Who’s That Girl?

Besides her music career, Eve starred as Terri Jones in the comedy-drama films Barbershop, Barbershop 2: Back in Business and Barbershop: The Next Cut. For three years (2017 to 2020), the multi-hyphenated star co-hosted the CBS Daytime talk show The Talk and was nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards.

Eve has also been an ambassador for Malaika DRC, a foundation that promotes free education for girls in the Democratic Republic of Congo.