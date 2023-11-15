MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper, singer and actress Eve (née Eve Jihan Cooper) is 45 and fine like wine!

The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” star’s birthday happened on Friday, Nov. 10 (Scorpio season), and the rapper took to Instagram to dedicate a post to herself, posting a photo of her and her son, Wilde, at the beach.

“Happy Birthday to Me and to all my #scorpios,” she captioned the post.

The 45-year-old femcee received a rush of birthday wishes in the comments from celebrity peers like Naturi Naughton, icon Missy Elliot, rapper and DJ MC Lyte, rapper Trina and more.

“Awww! Happy birthday, girl! Miss you!” Naturi wrote.

“Happpppppy Birrrrrrfday! EVE aka Shelly, how we do it!” Missy Elliot typed.

Her husband, Maximillion Cooper, addressed her birthday on IG, wishing his “beautiful wife” a happy birthday in two posts. The most recent one showed Eve and Maximillion in the UK at the Hotel Cafe Royal, with Eve donning a black gown with one long sleeve on one side and her shoulder on display on the other. The Eve actress didn’t hesitate to use the large slit in her dress to flaunt her one long-stemmed leg.

According to a post by TheYBF, Eve and Maximillion threw a massive celebration for her birthday at the Cafe Royal Hotel in London last weekend. In one video, she blew out the candles to her cake, which appeared to have a gold microphone, as the crowd sang Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday.”

Eve and Maximillion have been together since 2010, having their first child 12 years later.

The 45-year-old “What Ya Want” hitmaker met the Gumball 3000 owner in 2010 at a launch party for his Gumball 3000 motor rally sponsored by Puma. Her doting husband recalled being “mesmerized” by her.

“We met on the red carpet at the big party I was hosting in London for the Gumball,” Maximillion said on The View for Eve’s birthday in 2020. “I’d heard her music before, but that night, she was actually performing. I remember introducing her. And just watching her, being mesmerized. And I’ve pretty much been mesmerized ever since, really.”

The two would date for nearly three years before getting engaged on Dec. 25, 2013, and marrying months later, on June 14, 2014, in Ibiza, Spain.

Maximillion had four kids from his previous marriage: Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini. Eve became their stepmom once they tied the knot.

In 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a son Wilde, full name Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, MadameNoire reported.