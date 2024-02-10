MadameNoire Featured Video

A Toccoa, Georgia, man gave his fiancée an out days before their wedding while being hospitalized for severe injuries obtained in a life-altering work accident. But she stood firm on the “for better or worse, in sickness and health” vows.

Preston Cobb, 34, was at work on June 30, 2023, when his body got severely burned in a chemical spill that resulted in him losing his left leg, his right foot toes, and his fingers on both hands, except the thumb. Preston’s hands and arms were burned, his right leg was singed to the knee, and he lost a piece of his ear.

He called his then-fiancée, Tanesha Cobb, 33, while she was at the airport preparing to board a flight to New Orleans on a bachelorette trip to Essence Festival. She went to be by his side because she knew Preston “needed” her.

Preston was Air Evac from his job to the Augusta Burn ICU to get treated. While at the hospital, the 34-year-old knew the accident transformed him into a man she didn’t sign up for, and he allowed her to walk away.

“I knew it was going to be a very long road for recovery,” he told People. This is not how I imagined us spending the rest of our lives together.”

Tanesha refused to leave the love of her life and remained committed to her betrothed.

“I was just thankful that he was still alive,” she explained. “It doesn’t change the person he is inside. It doesn’t change the love that he shows me every single day.”

She added, “He’s an amazing man. He shows me a love that I’ve never experienced.”

Tanesha and Preston tied the knot in the hospital on their actual wedding date, July 22, 2023, thanks to the help of their friends, family and the hospital nursing staff.

That day, Preston and Tanesha learned how love prevailed regardless of the situation.

“Regardless of what comes our way, with the love that we have for each other, it’s strong enough to withstand it. It’s strong enough to get us through,” Tanesha said. “Even in the hard times, that’s what we hold onto: The love we have for each other. ..Everything we’ve gone through, it just makes us stronger.”

The couple has known each other for a while, with his aunt being married to her uncle. Preston said he had a crush on Tanesha but assumed she was out of his league.

As the saying goes, “You miss the shots you don’t take.” In April 2020, Preston took his shot by messaging his crush on social media, who continued friend-zoning him. She decided to give him a chance, and the two would eventually get engaged in front of friends and family.

Preston and Tanesha plan on renewing their vows on their first anniversary this summer before their loved ones. They also want to add to their family in addition to the three children they have from previous relationships.

The Cobb family created a $30,000 GoFundMe campaign to help Preston recover.