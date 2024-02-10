MadameNoire Featured Video

Atlanta-repping male R&B group Jagged Edge got their flowers thanks to a clip of them performing their 1999 song “Let’s Get Married” completely acapella. The rich vocals effortlessly bodied the wedding anthem despite the group’s four singers not having an instrumental accompanyment to back them up.

It’s unclear when the video was recorded. Regardless, Instagram users emphasized in the comments of @welcometotheculture’s Jan. 10 post that Jagged Edge’s members — Brandon Casey, Brian Casey, Kyle Norman and Richard Wingo — did not disappoint with their a capella effort.

Many commenters praised the group for their decades of unwavering talent, collaboration and vocal ability.

“They never made a bad album! My faves!” “Of course!! Don’t ever play with J.E. y’all!!” “One of my top 5 groups of all time.” “Real R&B sangin gone always win!”

Others claimed that it wasn’t surprising the group sounded just as good singing “Let’s Get Married” a capella as they did with the instrumental track. The netizens asserted that the talent and musical masterfulness needed in the ’90s to make it big was different from what the music industry and listeners tolerated from today’s artists.

“Y’all are shocked but these singers could actually sing the ’90s.” “Yes, in those days you actually had to have talent to be in the music industry. Not like the stuff going on these days.” “Because they can sing for real. Real ones don’t lose that!”

“Let’s Get Married” spent 45 weeks on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and three weeks at the No. 1 spot.

The song was the seventh on Jagged Edge’s sophomore studio album, J.E. Heartbreak, and maintains a longstanding place in the Black community as an ode to tying the knot. As BET noted in a December 2023 roundup of the group’s “Timeless Slow Jams,” the 1999 song is “a wedding favorite” despite not being a “typical ballad.”

Jagged Edge is set to perform at DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live! event in Greensboro, North Carolina, Feb. 9. Other performers to hit the stage include 112, Mya, Donell Jones, Montell Jones, Soul For Real and more.

