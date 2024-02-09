MadameNoire Featured Video

An anonymous ShxtsNGigs podcast inquirer shared that their ex-boyfriend slid into pop sensation Rihanna’s Instagram DMs, inviting her to smoke with him and his friends. The is the latest installment of Tales From TikTok.

ShxtsNGigs published episode 361 on Jan. 29, and at the end of the podcast, hosts Fuhad and James Duncan read a submission for a listener about them discovering their ex-boyfriend tried to get Rihanna to slide and smoke while on a trip to Barbados.

“Dear Oloni, please keep anon,” it read. “I went through my ex’s Insta DMs while he was away on a boy’s trip in Barbados. And was shocked to see he had DM’d Rihanna multiple times asking if she wanted to meet up with him to smoke a blunt, and he even sent her their apartment address, lol. Massive ick.”

The podcast hosts cracked up, and Duncan commented, “That is the single most humiliating thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life. Rihanna? She left the island years ago!”

According to Hello Magazine, Rihanna relocated when she was 16 to chase after her dreams.

“When I left Barbados, I didn’t look back,” she said. “I wanted to do what I had to do, even if it meant moving to America,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“She goes back for public holidays, that’s it! Public holidays and [Carnival]. That’s all she’s there for,” Fuhad joked, with Duncan adding, “She’s got children…with A$AP Rocky. ‘I messaged her to come to my apartment to smoke a blunt. I sent the address!'”

“She’s got a family to think about,” Fuhad said.

“That is the most disgusting thing to ever read. He DM’d Rihanna multiple times! That was hilarious!”

ShxtsNGigs viewers and followers had a field day in the comment section.

“Rihanna laughing at his DM while smoking a blunt.”

“Nothing is more humiliating than seeing your man strike out.”

“The confidence of men. Asking a global celebrity to drop by to smoke a blunt with you? Please.”

“All I need in this life of sin is the confidence and audacity of a below-average man, thinking he stood a chance with RIHANNA.”

In the summer of 2023, Rihanna, A$AP, and RZA went on vacation to Barbados while she was pregnant with Riot. The mom of two was filmed helping herself to a snow cone cart’s fixings.

Rihanna also returned to Barbados in 2021 to accept the National Hero of Barbados award Prime Minister Mia Mottley presented to her to highlight her achievements as an entrepreneur and music mogul.