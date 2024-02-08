MadameNoire Featured Video

They say once you go Black, you never go back. That’s not the case for Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore’s ex-husband Marc Daly, who’s engaged to a non-Black woman.

Moore appeared on The Breakfast Club, spilling all the deets of her divorce from Daly and giving an update on his relationship status. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in December, and according to the reality star, the judge granted her sole custody of their daughter, Brooklyn, and the chef hasn’t seen the little girl even though they were in New York to film the segment.

Co-host Charlamagne tha God inquired what would happen if he tried to fix their relationship, leading Moore to drop Daly’s engagement news.

“Apparently, he has a fiancée now, so I don’t know,” Moore said.

The show’s hosts commented on how fast Daly’s engagement came and asked if his new boo thang was chocolate.

“She’s not Black,” she responded.

Whew.

Moore had no ill words toward Daly and his new woman, only well wishes.

“Good luck to her,” the hair care entrepreneur commented. “Well, it’s not my problem anymore. Please, judge, hurry up and sign my papers, and then that’s it. I just feel a relief. This is like the new era me. I’m going to do any and everything that I want to do.”

She continued, “I feel like when you have someone taking up that space in your life, you can’t have anybody else come fill it because there’s no space there. They’re always in the back of your mind doing all kinds of things to try to bring you down, hurt you, prevent you from thriving. I feel like…you’re not going to hold me down anymore, so this is new era me.”

The 53-year-old reality television star said despite their divorce, Daly initially didn’t want to proceed with it.

“That man would not sign those papers,” she explained to the Breakfast Club hosts. “If you want somebody to leave and y’all don’t have anything together, why are you sitting here fighting? I’m not arguing with you about child support. What else is there?”

Moore said Daly wanted to work things out, but the 1993 Miss USA winner said he wasn’t doing the necessary work.

“I was like…it’s too toxic,” she said. “They’re not doing the work…he wasn’t doing the work. He needed to go to therapy, and then we need to go together.”

The reality star said she overlooked the “dark stigma” surrounding Black people attending therapy because she understood how beneficial it was to know oneself and understand everything around her. Moore expressed that she understood Daly wanted to make the marriage work but didn’t see him taking the steps to mend their relationship and thought it’d be best to call it quits.

Moore assures she’s happy!

