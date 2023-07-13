MadameNoire Featured Video

The drama between Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly isn’t letting up.

As their years-long divorce continues, the Soco restauranteur now wants the reality star held in contempt of court, according to legal documents obtained by Radar Online.

Daly’s latest motion argues that Moore hasn’t adhered to the stipulations a judge reviewed regarding when the couple’s child, Brooklyn, would appear on RHOA or support the reality star’s economic gain.

The food industry entrepreneur claimed Moore violated their agreement by including Brooklyn in a Home Run Inn Pizza commercial without consulting him first. He also claimed his estranged wife refused to “cooperate with in-person visits” and has repeatedly blocked him from communication with his child.

Daly is additionally unhappy about an incident documented on RHOA, wherein castmate Marlo Hampton violently banged on Moore’s hotel room door while Brooklyn was innocently inside.

Along with his request that Moore be held in contempt, Daly wants Moore to cough up the money for the legal fees associated with his latest filing.

As MADAMENOIRE reported July 7, Moore filed a motion that requested Daly pay her attorney fees for 7.5 hours of unsuccessful mediation between the two.

On Twitter, the former Miss USA winner clapped back at an online troll who said she hadn’t reconciled with her husband because Daly no longer wanted to be with the RHOA star.

Moore’s response came as viewers discussed the Bravo show’s midseason trailer for its 15th run. A snippet of the teaser showed the Kenya Moore Haircare founder as she discussed the frozen embryos she has with Daly. Another clip included Brooklyn — who said, “I’m a sister now.”

“This is a TRAILER. The clips are misleading. I would never go back w/ him,” Moore tweeted July 10 about the possibility of the couple’s reunion. “Why do you think he didn’t sign the divorce papers in years? Just stop Brooklyn DID say that… She is clearly more intelligent than you. Keep watching and you will find out. Keep the cable on #RHOA.“

