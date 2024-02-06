MadameNoire Featured Video

Sexyy Red welcomed her second child and is ready to get back outside.

The St. Louis rapper revealed she gave birth in a couple of Instagram posts of the matriarch sporting a hospital gown, leggings and shades. Red was re-creating the bed meme of reality star Tiffany “New York” Pollard, where she sat up in a bed with her legs outstretched and hands intertwined.

“Me waitin’ to get discharged from the hospital so I can hit da block wit da guys,” she captioned her first post Monday, Feb. 5.

Amid a sea of miserable commenters, fans shared their support for the mom of two.

“There’s just something undeniably amusing about Sexyy Red posted up on a hospital bed pregnant and with shades on like this,” a commenter named Troy “Dezmond” Smith wrote.

“Looking like somebody mama,” another person typed.

“You made pregnancy look like a breeze. Did a whole tour and everything!!!” one supporter said.

“How you still look good in a hospital gown?” a fan asked.

“We are now sexy aunties!!” one Instagram user declared.

A subsequent post encompassed a carousel of photos with the “Pound Town” rapper acting up in the hospital bed. The first photo depicted Red ducked down with her legs straight and ass poking out.

The second photo consisted of the rapper flashing an upside-down “ok” hand gesture with her legs open and a star emoji blocking her lady parts. On the left side, a woman held a hospital blanket over the bassinet to conceal the baby’s face. In the third photo, the veil is lifted, but the 25-year-old rapper placed a star emoji over her child’s face.

“Sexy mama back bthc,” she wrote in the caption.

Best believe Red is the type to ensure she looks fantastic for labor. The trending rapper blithely had her stylist install her wig in the hospital room. Happy with the results, the mama lifted from her chair and twerked to her song, “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Mama).”

Rude commenters spoke about her weight in the comments, but one of the significant rules when talking to a pregnant woman is not to address her size, whether she’s big or small. It’s considered insensitive and inappropriate. Red announced her second pregnancy on Oct. 14, 2023, in an X post, where singer SZA crouched to the ground and held her hands about a foot under the rapper’s pregnant belly.

“Team boy or team girl,” Red’s caption asked.

According to her X post from Oct. 16, 2023, she tried to hide her pregnancy and could for a while since her stomach wasn’t protruding, but eventually, she had to announce it.

“I was pregnant asf on here, [trying to] suck my belly in…I got tired of fakin’,” she wrote.