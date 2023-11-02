MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Sexyy Red is a trending topic once again. The “Pound Town” sensation shared a story with Complex about when she lived in a haunted house with a seemingly thirsty spirit. In a clip of the interview Complex posted on Instagram Nov. 1, Sexyy started with one story where she distinctly remembered turning off the living room TV only to find it turned back on.

“I had fell asleep in the living room,” the “SkeeYee” rapper said. “Then I woke up, I turned the TV off. I walked away, went into my room. Then, I had to get back up, use the bathroom and get some water. So, I walked past the living room. I’m on some tired shit. I look to the side. I see the TV back on, but it’s on the silver screen that got the static shit.”

The encounter terrified the star but didn’t compare to when the ghost got a bit handsy with her.

“I was on punishment at this time,” she said, diving into her next experience. “Everybody in the living room. I’m hearing them out there. They having fun. This [was] when the Michael Jackson Wii game came out.”

She continued, “So, they out there playing on it, and I’m on punishment. So I can’t play with my siblings and stuff and my momma. They having Family Day and shit. I’m in the room. My back turned towards the wall. Something smacked my ass. And I’m thinking my sisters and them are in there playing with me. I turned around so fast.”

Sexyy Red looked around in search of something that could make sense of what happened.

“Like, ‘Who the fuck just came in here and hit me?'”

Sexyy Red entered the living room, where her family continued playing Michael Jackson: The Experience game. None of them left the living room when the ghost smacked the rapper’s clappas.

Sexyy Red said that her sisters also had stories to share.

The comments section is proof that the internet can’t take anything seriously. Regarding the TV encounter, many believed Sexyy only turned the cable off but not the TV.

“She so slow…she didn’t hit the power button, she hit the source button. That’s why it went dark and then went to the static screen! And this is y’all role model.”

“No, bimbo, you turned the cable box off and left the TV on smh.”

“Demons touching her willingly since the git! Damn, shawty! But yeah, all land is haunted. Just gotta see it.”

“That was me that ran up in there real quick and smacked her.”