Sexyy Red added the anatomically correct name for part of the female genitalia to her vocabulary during an interview with Caleb Pressley on Sundae Conversation Oct. 29.

At the beginning of Red’s hilarious chat with the Barstool Sports host, the rising emcee schooled Pressley on the meaning of “coochie,” a slang word used to describe a woman’s genitals.

“Is it a medical term?” the clueless comedian said while asking the St. Louis native to describe the naughty word that is used in her hit song “Pound Town.”

“Na, that’s just something we say in the hood,” Red replied. “What y’all be saying in your communities for coochies?”

“We say vulva,” Pressley responded.

Shocked by the Sundae Conversation host’s reply, Red proceeded to look up the word vulva and educate herself about the global term.

“Stop playing! Y’all don’t say that shit,” she responded before she read the definition aloud.

“I’ve never heard of it.”

After Red’s hysterical vulva blunder, Pressley asked the unfiltered rapper if she was thinking about walking down the aisle one day.

“What kind of rings do you want? Do you want a wedding ring?” the podcast star asked.

Red shook her head and responded, “Yeah,” to Pressley, but she clarified that she wasn’t actively looking for a man.

“They find me in the hood. On the block.”

Sexyy Red wants a new name for her dedicated fanbase.

Red, born Janae Nierah Wherry, went viral online following the 2018 release of her viral smash “Ah Thousand Jugs,” a trap anthem that sampled Vanessa Carlton’s iconic pop tune “A Thousand Miles” and put the rapper’s raunchy and witty bars on full display.

In 2023, the femcee soared to fame after she dropped her critically acclaimed hit “Pound Town.” Red earned the No. 66 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after Nicki Minaj hopped on the remix of the provocative tune. Since then, the rapper has amassed a huge fan base online whom she affectionately calls her “Hoochie Babies.”

During her Sundae Conversation appearance, the hip-hop star told Pressley that her fans created the funny moniker.

“I ain’t even feeling the name. I would have said some other shit,” the “Pound Town” rapper confessed.

Pressley helped the St. Louis native to brainstorm a new name for her dedicated fan base, including “The Lobsters” and “The Communists,” which Red also took to Google to research.

