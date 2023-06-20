MadameNoire Featured Video

Trouble is hitting a little too close to home for Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty. Neighbors that live near the power couple in the super posh Los Angeles community of Hidden Hills want them to move out. The campaign, spearheaded by an angry resident named Beverly Bardan, claims that Petty’s presence in the neighborhood is dangerous due to his 1995 attempted rape conviction.

“Kenneth Petty is a level 3 sex offender, convicted for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl, and has a high likelihood to re-offend,” Bardan argues in the lengthy petition.

Petty, a native of Queens, New York, was 16 years old when he was accused of raping a then 16-year-old Jennifer Hough. He served over four years in prison for the incident.

“He is currently under house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in California as the law demands it,” the petition reads.

Petty’s rape conviction isn’t the only thing that concerns Bardan and the residents of Hidden Hills.

The petition also cites the father of one’s 2006 manslaughter charge. According to People, Petty served seven years in prison after he pled guilty to the shooting death of a man named Lamont Robinson in 2002.

“The Petty couple moving in would lead to the appraisal value of our homes going DOWN due to safety concerns. It would make children and women a target,” the complaint adds.

“We, the residents of Hidden Hills, must put our resident’s safety first. Don’t wait to receive a letter from the government saying a predator has moved in near you. DO NOT allow this dangerous sex offender to live near you, SHOW that you are against sex offenders in our Hidden Hills neighborhood!“

Bardan’s petition doesn’t appear to be new. Residents of the Hidden Hills community have been fighting to get the Petty family out of the neighborhood since December 2022. The campaign has received over 700 signatures and is just shy of its 1,000 goal.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, in 2022, Minaj’s husband was sentenced to one year of house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in California. He is also required to do three years of probation and pay a whopping fine of $55,000.

This is the latest bout of bad news to hit Minaj. Earlier this month, the “Pink Friday” rapper and her husband were victims of a swatting prank. According to Bossip, Los Angeles deputies received a call from child services alleging that there was abuse happening inside the couple’s home. Deputies showed up to investigate the matter and determined that there was no sign of abuse at the hip-hop star’s lavish abode. Thankfully, no one was harmed.

