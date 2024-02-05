MadameNoire Featured Video

Do you have a pesky ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend who’s lingering around like a stubborn cockroach? The San Antonio Zoo has a special surprise for exes who won’t take a hint.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the zoo offers you the chance to name one of their cockroaches after your former flame that fizzled out. For $10, you can feed the little critters to animals at the zoo. The special deal dubbed the “Cry Me A Cockroach Fundraiser,” is offered to attendees yearly, according to the San Antonio Zoo website.

All donations will support the zoo’s mission to protect wildlife in Texas and worldwide.

If creepy crawlies aren’t your thing, you can still partake in the “Cry Me A Cockroach Fundraiser.”

Attendees will also have the option to pick a veggie for $5 or a rodent for $25 that they can name after their ex-boo. Those feeling extra shady will have the opportunity to send a digital Valentine’s Day card to let their lousy ex know that a critter or veggie was named after them and served up as a feast to the animals.

For the ultimate ex-drama, go for the $150 upgrade. Participants will receive a personalized video that captures their cockroach, veggie, or rodent being devoured — and you can send the recording to your ex. As a gift, donors will receive a digital downloadable Valentine’s Day card to show they supported the fundraiser.

The special Valentine’s Day program has been a hit over the last two years. In 2022, the San Antonio Zoo received over 8,000 donations that poured in from all of the 50 states and over 30 countries, according to CNN. Donations doubled in 2023.

The Bronx Zoo has a similar Valentine’s Day package for the public, but this one is for lovers.

For a $15 donation, couples can name one of the Bronx Zoo’s giant Madagascar hissing cockroaches after their loved one. Participants will receive a certificate that they can show to their special someone to let them know a cockroach has been named in their honor. Looking for something a little more intimate? For $35, patrons can set up a virtual encounter with one of the Madagascar hissing cockroaches to surprise their boyfriend or girlfriend. According to the Bronx Zoo’s website, cockroach memorabilia will also be sold during the fun event. In 2023, over 3,000 people participated in the creepy, crawly Valentine’s Day program, according to PIX 11 News.

