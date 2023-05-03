MadameNoire Featured Video

A New York City cockroach made a fashionable appearance on the red carpet during the star-studded Met Gala on May 1.

As fans and photographers waited for Rihanna to come down the aisle, the crowd lit up with excitement and terror as they saw the roach sashay across the red carpet. Photographer Kevin Mazur captured the hilarious moment in action.

Unfortunately, the pesky creature didn’t get to take in the looks or the food. Variety reported that the cockroach passed away after it was crushed into oblivion.

“It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP,” the outlet wrote.

We send our condolences to the roach’s family.

Twitter users joked about the cockroach’s red carpet moment at the Met Gala.

Naturally, Black Twitter acted a fool. Jokes ensued on the platform after the viral video surfaced. One person shared a video of Mazur attempting to kill the roach after he took a picture of the insect.

The roach may have missed the night’s festivities, but a boatload of stars attended Monday’s Met Gala. Rihanna, Teyana Taylor, A$AP Rocky and Lil Nas X were big-name celebs who traveled to The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to celebrate the annual event.

The night’s theme, “A Line of Beauty,” honored the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld, known for his pristine tailoring and work with Chanel. Lagerfeld passed away in 2019 at 85.

Rihanna’s dramatic Valentino gown was a stand-out from the night. The soon-to-be mother of two turned heads in the gleaming white v-neck dress and a big puffy hooded floral cover-up shortly after the roach pranced down the red carpet.

The Fenty Beauty founder paired the haute couture look with a white pair of shades and long open-finger gloves. At one point, Rihanna pulled down her cover-up to reveal her growing belly bump. She completed her Met Gala gown with white floral statement earrings and a layered Bulgari pearl necklace. A$AP Rocky complimented his lady’s look with a black suit jacket, a Gucci belt, and a plaid skirt.

RELATED CONTENT: It’s A Pregnancy Reveal! Serena Williams Debuts Growing Belly Bump In Style At The Met Gala