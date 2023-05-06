MadameNoire Featured Video

Spectrum, a company that notoriously overcharges customers for cable, may have stooped to a new all-time low after they sent a customer a router infested with roaches. On February 10, a TikTok user named @Resilient.Fleur shared a video that captured the nauseating incident.

Fleur told her followers that she was shocked when she discovered a colony of cockroaches crawling on and in between the device. Luckily, the router was still wrapped up in plastic when she spotted the nasty insects.

“Just to be clear, so y’all know I’m not exaggerating—that thing is inside the plastic,” the user told her followers. “Inside the plastic, crawling through a bunch of dead roach bodies. Look at all that, that’s roach poop,” Fleur said as she turned the router to the side to show all of the bug waste oozing out from the device.

“Roach legs, old, crispy, roach legs,” she continued. “So it’s been like this cause these things are dried out.”

Then, Fleur turned the router upside down to reveal a baby roach scurrying across the equipment. When the bug began to crawl, the TikTok user panicked and dropped the router on her leather chair.

“Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God,” she yelled before the video cut off abruptly.

TikTok users tried to offer suggestions to the woman.

In the caption, Fleur said a few more pesky critters crawled out of the router when she went to place the device in the trash.

“I went outside to put this thing in a garbage bag to make sure the roaches don’t get out and more of them had came out of the sealed equipment,” she shared.

Concerned citizens of TikTok tried to offer Fleur some help after she shared the disgusting video.

“As a former spectrum employer, you definitely should’ve taken this to the customer service desk and ask to be (potentially) credited,” one user wrote.

Another person commented, “Contact corporate!! File a complaint through the BBB and FCC and raise hell. I used to handle corporate complaints for a similar company.”

A third user noted how Spectrum was notorious for refurbishing its used equipment.

“There might have been eggs in the equipment while it was sitting in the warehouse,” they shared.

In an update video, the TikTok user claimed Spectrum was “unfazed” by her roach-infested router.

On February 11, Fleur offered a brief update about her roach debacle after a few users asked if she had complained to customer service about the trifling oversight. Sadly, the woman claimed that Spectrum reps were unfazed by her concerns.

A customer service representative from the company claimed that they didn’t see the foul roach colony because the “equipment was wrapped in plastic.” But Fleur told her supporters that she found the company’s excuse “hard to believe” due to the overwhelming amount of roach debris that fell out of the device.

Ultimately, the company offered to send her a new router.

Yikes! Spectrum y’all have a lot of explaining to do.

RELATED CONTENT: #MetGalaRoach: Cockroach Crashed The Red Carpet At Met Gala