Victoria Monét is gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan and Variety ahead of the 2024 Grammys. This year the Jaguar II songstress has earned seven nominations at the prestigious award ceremony. Victoria, 34, took to social media to celebrate her big moment in music with two stunning cover stories.

On Feb. 1, the buzzing R&B star shared her cover for Cosmopolitan’s “The Sound Of Now” issue. Victoria beamed in a burnt sienna top by LIDOW ARCHIVE that complimented her glowing skin. Paired with silver Ariana Boussard-Reife hoops, auburn nails, and a big statement ring, the “On My Mama” crooner looked stunning as she flashed a smoldering gaze at the camera.

The sizzling photo carousel also captured Victoria wearing a sexy Nosesso bodycon dress with skin-tight leggings adorned with a seductive cut-out on the thigh. In the following picture, the R&B Baddie rocked a smoking hot body suit designed by Dion Lee as she posed in front of a flashy motorcycle.

In the caption, the Atlanta native thanked Cosmopolitan for the feature.

“This is a dream,” she penned.

The singer and songwriter continued to apply pressure on the cover of Variety’s 2024 Grammy issue, which she shared on Instagram Jan. 31.

With help from celebrity stylist Kollin Carter, Victoria slayed for her cover story in a Walford top and tights. She paired the look with shoes and jewelry by Italian fashion designer, Schiaparelli, and added statement rings from Misho Designs to elevate the look. Victoria showed off a little skin in the third photo featured in the carousel.

Fans and celebs in the comments section went crazy for the singer’s stunning Variety cover.

“Simply perfect! I am so excited for you and love you so much. There are no words,” wrote Ariana Grande.

“She is the moment!!!!” another fan penned.

Singer Journee Belle chimed in, “You’re going to sweep on Sunday.”

Victoria is up for seven Grammy awards this year including one for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Album.

The dynamic singer has also been nominated for Best New Artist, but she isn’t a newcomer to the industry. Victoria worked behind the scenes for years, writing songs for stars like Ariana Grande, Chloe x Halle, and even T.I. The Grammy success comes following the release of her debut studio album, Jaguar II, which dropped in 2023 via RCA Records. The project featured bops like “Hollywood” and Victoria’s buzzing single “On My Mama.”

We’ll be tuned in to the 66th annual Grammy Awards when the ceremony airs on Feb. 4 — and we’re rooting for Victoria to win!

