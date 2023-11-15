MadameNoire Featured Video

Seven-time Grammy nominee Victoria Monét shared a moment with THEE Janet Jackson backstage after her London show on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The “Rhythm Nation” creator posted a photo of the two embracing each other with bright smiles in front of a brick wall.

“Had a wonderful time at your show last night, Victoria. Wishing you continued success in all that you do. God bless,” Janet wrote in the caption.

The moment happened backstage after Victoria’s Nov. 12 London show that was part of her Jaguar tour.

In Janet’s comment section, Victoria responded, “I LOVE YOU!!!! Thank you soooo so much! It was an honor to meet you.”

Victoria first met the 57-year-old icon in 2018 at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). After meeting the legend, the 34-year-old rushed to Instagram to gush about the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

“YOOOOO…This moment right here…I’ve dreamed about since dreams were invented!!! I always wished to be successful enough to be chosen to do a tribute performance to her or Beyoncé at an award show, but meeting her backstage at an award show still stands as a DREAM COME TRUE!!!” Victoria wrote. “I’ve never seen this version of my smile. I’m about to implode with happy tears. Thank you, [Janet Jackson], for making me want to pursue music and showing me how it’s supposed to be done at a legendary level.”

She continued, “Your legacy has inspired so much of me and my sound and the way I approach a performance!!! I only hope to inspire even half as many people as you have! Your videos, your shows and all of your songs are beautiful reminders to work as hard as I can as a Black woman in popular music that stands for something and isn’t afraid to be sensual or speak up about our world’s problems through music. I love you sooo so much!!”

Big things are happening for the singer, who is up for seven Grammy nominations, and her 2-year-old daughter, who made Grammy history.

Victoria is earned seven Grammy nominations for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Best Song for “On My Mama,” Best R&B Performance for “How Does It Make You Feel,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Hollywood,” Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Her 2-year-old daughter, Hazel Monét, became the youngest Grammy nominee for her Best Traditional R&B Performance category nomination. Victoria included Hazel’s first laugh in the “Hollywood” track featuring Earth, Wind & Fire.