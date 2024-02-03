MadameNoire Featured Video

Blueface’s supposed new girlfriend seemingly ripped a page from Chrisean Rock’s book and got the rapper’s face tatted on her butt cheek.

Bonnie Lashay, an aspiring rapper and Blueface’s alleged girlfriend took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 31, with a video of her donning a blue thong, cheeks out, as the tattoo artist applied the tattoo stencil paper to transfer Blueface’s drawn face to her desired area.

“Got his face tatted where he loves to put his face at,” she wrote in the caption. “I love Blue so much. A&F [Always and forever]. Should I do his face on my face next???”

She wrote in the comments, “He’s sooo amazing! Truly! When he loves, he really loves hard.”

Of course, critics jumped into her comments, claiming she was copying Rock, who recently got his face tatted on her face.

Lashay defended herself, tagging Rock.

“[Chrisean] stole my idea,” Lashay wrote. “She thought she was the one-upping me! Blue loves me. He’s upset with me right now, but I’m not going nowhere, and this proves that! I’m his [ride] or die, forever. I can’t wait to have his baby.”

She posted the video again, claiming she and Blueface were forever.

In a video posted on Niva News’ Instagram page, Rock and Lashay reportedly used to refer to each other as friends. The post included a video of Blueface on Live with a few people over his house, showing Lashay and Rock acting as friends while intoxicated. The aspiring rapper even hugged Rock when she started crying.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2jWGA7Ovyn/

It’s unclear why their friendship ended, but a few viral moments established these two as adversaries.

For starters, Lashay’s interview on No Jumper escalated into a brawl between her and Rock’s makeup artist, who didn’t appreciate her bad-mouthing the “Vibe” rapper.

Furthermore, in an Instagram live, Lashay declared her love for Blueface and desire to spend “quality time” with Mama Karlissa Saffoldd before slamming Rock.

“Let’s talk about how disgusting she is,” Lashay said. “I’ve been holding my fucking tongue for way too fucking long, and I’m just tired of being fucking quiet.”

She affirmed she didn’t come from thin air and wasn’t delusional.

“[Rock’s] delusional,” Lashay exclaimed. “Tell me why she gonna say, ‘Oh, do you think I should catch AIDS, so I could give it to Blue and mess with him forever and only fuck with him?’ How nasty and…disgusting can you be?”

Videos showed Karlissa and Lashay video chatting, with the supposed girlfriend claiming she was the “new lady in charge” and had already been in the picture.

Later in the live, Karlissa claimed Lashay catfished her and Blueface and said she looked like a hot mess in the IG Live session.