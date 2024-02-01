MadameNoire Featured Video

Plies was out here last weekend, voicing most people’s thoughts about the NFL. The Florida-bred rapper rushed to Twitter to discuss how the NFL displayed singer-songwriter Taylor Swift on camera more than anything else during Sunday night’s game.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, the rapper tagged the NFL to make his feelings loud and clear, earning several amen’s from followers.

“Dear @NFL media: Can [you] please stop forcing Taylor Swift on football fans!” Plies wrote, being respectful of Swift and how he expressed himself.

“We get it. She’s at the game [and] she’s a phenomenal artist! But damn, if we want to see her this much, we’ll go to her concert!! Y’all show her more than y’all show the owner of the chiefs! We love her but damn!” He continued.

The Kansas City Chiefs played in the ABC Championships against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, winning 17-10.

Since Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Swift have become TV-official and the “Love Story” singer attended her first Chiefs game, the NFL has seen a 53% increase in female viewers between the ages 12 and 17, according to Business Insider. And they most definitely took advantage of that, capturing Swift at every moment, from her reacting to a touchdown to her embarrassing attempt at the swag surf. They didn’t do this when Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyoncé attended the Los Angeles Rams game in 2022.

Plies’ choir of supporters shared his sentiments about Swift stealing the spotlight at every NFL game with the Chiefs.

“Rigged. I’m sorry, but when Kelce proposes to Taylor Swift at the end of the Super Bowl, I’m NEVER watching again.”

“‘We’ love her?!?” One person tweeted, appalled that the rapper would rope everyone, including non-fans, into the Swiftie cult.

“I’m [with you] when you’re right. Truth be told, I can’t name one of her songs. I’ve been watching football since I was 15 and never seen an artist get this much camera at a football game.”

“I agree! Bruh, we never saw the wives and girlfriends this much. I’m just trying to watch football, bruh. Tom [Brady] was married to a literal supermodel, and we never saw her this much.”

“‘We’ don’t love her. We don’t want to see her more than the game. Stop showing her.”

“It’s past annoying at this point! We don’t care.”

“Well, I’m not a fan of hers, but I completely agree with this wholeheartedly. Keep football, FOOTBALL.”

Hell, even her own boyfriend, Kelce, thinks it’s a bit much.

In the New Heights podcast with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, Kelce shared Plies’ sentiments and admitted that the NFL has been doing the most when showcasing celebrities, including his woman.

“They’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure. Especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

Survey says, knock it off, NFL and its camera crew.