Talk about a slap in the face. Love & Hip Hop‘s Lil Scrappy (Darryl Kevin Richardson) said he was never married and had no ex-wife nearly seven months after his divorce from Bambi, real name Adizia Benson, finalized.

Lil Scrappy stopped by The Baller Alert Show on Episode 302, which aired on YouTube on Jan. 30, to discuss his new music and relationships. As Scrappy explained his relationship dynamic with his baby mamas, he clarified that his affinity with Erica Dixon didn’t duplicate with Bambi.

When the hosts asked about his relationship with his ex-wife, he claimed he didn’t have one.

“I don’t have an ex-wife,” he said. “I never was married.”

The “reborn” rapper then declared, “When I do get married, that’s going to be the first time I get married.”

He affirmed it would be the first time he would acknowledge himself as a married man.

According to Scrappy, what he endured in his marriage was “horrible,” and he wouldn’t wish it on his “worst enemy.”

“I was diagnosed with narcissistic abuse,” he explained, meaning he was a victim of narcissistic abuse. “I was with a person that was very narcissistic and just was too much into [themselves] to even pour back into my cup. It was a lot poured, but nothing poured back in.”

The 40-year-old clarified that Bambi wasn’t the worst person in the world nor the sole person to blame for the relationship turmoil—both played their parts, but he caught on to what she was doing.

Regardless, Lil Scrappy is happy and at peace.

“I never been in the house by myself and just got to know me. I never got the chance to know who I was,” he said. “I can’t ask God to give me somebody to love me if I don’t even love myself. I had to start loving myself. When a person see that you don’t know yourself, they can go in your mind and run amuck…to the point where I ain’t even want to rap no more.”

Bambi and the dirty South rapper started dating in 2013 and tied the knot in 2017, creating three children: Breland, Xylo, and Cali.

The last straw for Bambi, according to her, was Scrappy cheating. Scrappy maintained he had fought for the marriage but believed Bambi wanted it all along, especially after she filed for divorce two days after discovering he was text buds with his ex-girlfriend, Diamond.

Since their divorce was finalized in June 2023, Scrappy has been hanging out with his first baby mama, Erica—from Hawaii trips to spa dates.

During the Baller Alert interview, Scrappy declared he and Erica will always be in each other’s lives.

“Baby mama number one is always going to be in my life. We always going to be friends no matter who comes and who goes,” he said.

Watch the full interview below.