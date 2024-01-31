MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj isn’t the only person Megan Thee Stallion has pressed about her track, “HISS.” The Houston Hottie’s “Megan’s Law” reference in the song enraged the family of Megan Kanka, who inspired the law.

According to TMZ, Richard Kanka didn’t appreciate Megan Thee Stallion using the law in her explicit diss track, especially when the law was created after his 7-year-old daughter, Kanka, was murdered by sex offender Jesse Timmendequas. Before the law, sex offenders weren’t legally required to notify communities about their identities and whereabouts.

Richard reportedly found it offensive that Megan Thee Stallion offensively used his daughter’s name and the law inspired by her murder, claiming it pained their family. Richard told the outlet he hadn’t listened to the track but read the lyrics after his kids mentioned it. Fans believe the Megan’s Law lyric was a hit at rapper Minaj and her sex offender husband, Kenneth Petty.

The lyrics read, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan. These hoes mad at Megan’s Law.”

Richard is considering legal action while Minaj got her lick back in her diss track, “Big Foot.”

According to A&E, 7-year-old Kanka was reported missing in 1994 after her parents found her abandoned bike on their front lawn.

As police investigated, they labeled Timmendequas’ housemates as suspects but ruled them out because they had alibis.

Timmendequas, who lived across the street from the Kankas, didn’t. Investigators searched the property and found strips of Kanka’s clothing that her mother recognized. He initially denied his involvement but later confessed to murdering her. The day after she went missing, they discovered her body.

The sex offender and murderer had a criminal record of sexually assaulting girls under ten but received slaps on the wrist both times. Richard and Maureen were outraged because, for 16 years, they weren’t aware they were in a neighborhood with a sex offender and would have supervised her while she played outside.

The grieving couple pushed for Megan’s Law, granting communities the right to be informed about local sex offenders. Their goal was to prevent what happened to their child from occurring again.

“We have said all along that no law is going to prevent every sexual assault on children,” Richard declared in 1995. “But if it saves one child, it will be worth it.”

“I have no problems opening my heart and crying and being personal with strangers, as long as I can open somebody’s eyes,” Maureen expressed in 1996. It was enacted in October 1994 by the New Jersey governor. In 1996, President Bill Clinton made Megan’s Law federal, requiring all states to have a sex offenders registry for the public to know when a sex offender is nearby.