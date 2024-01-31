MadameNoire Featured Video

Orlando Brown has landed himself in hot water, again.

On Jan. 28, the actor was reportedly kicked out of Tao Los Angeles, a pan-Asian restaurant in Hollywood, for shouting at an employee. Video footage obtained by TMZ captured the former That’s So Raven star yelling at the Tao staffer, calling the worker “Satan” and a “child molester.” Brown, 36, recorded the uncomfortable-looking employee throughout his heated rant.

At one point, the ill-famed celeb compared the Tao staffer to Richard Ramirez, an American serial killer who murdered at least 14 people throughout California in the early ‘80s.

“Get behind me, Satan. I’m Jesus. Get the f–k out of here Satan. Bitch ass nigga,” he added.

As he stormed out of Tao, Brown left people at the Los Angeles hotspot stunned when he proudly referred to himself as the “son” of Satan and Lucifer.

“Everybody enjoy your night. I’m sorry for fucking up your shit. My name is Orlando Brown. I am Satan and Lucifer’s son. Fuck everybody,” the Cali native barked.

People who were present for Brown’s outrageous outburst told TMZ that the former Disney star was “acting up at his table” before he went off on the employee. Eyewitnesses alleged that Orlando was shouting at other patrons and staffers leading up to his tantrum. The situation spiraled out of control when the young employee seen in the video came over to calm the former child star down. It’s unclear if the Zeus Network alum’s history of substance abuse and mental health issues had anything to do with the wild outburst.

Orlando Brown’s conniption comes just months after social media users praised the actor for getting sober.

Fans could not stop talking about Brown after he joined the inaugural season of Zeus Network’s Bad Boys Club Texas in April 2023. The actor appeared to be sober and in better spirits during his time on the reality TV show. At one point, fans claimed that Brown was one of the best cast members on the show due to his ability to stay “sane” and deescalate drama.

In July, Brown gave a teary-eyed farewell on the last episode of Bad Boys Club Texas. He thanked the “Zeus family” and all of his castmates for embracing him unconditionally.

“Y’all saved me,” the father and husband said as tears streamed down his face. “Y’all niggas really saved me, bro. I was gonna go in a straitjacket. They told you Orlando Brown was crazy.”

