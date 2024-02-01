MadameNoire Featured Video

Tia Kemp targeted Chrisean Rock’s parenting skills in clips circulating on the internet of a chaotic Instagram Live she streamed.

Tia is most known for being an ex-girlfriend of Rick Ross and sharing a child with the MMG mogul. In her recent IG Live session, she claimed she and the rest of the world were tired of seeing Chrisean and Blueface’s antics play out online. Tia displayed annoyance with the tumultuous co-parents on her timeline, especially since they welcomed their son, Chrisean Jr., in September 2023.

Ross’ ex suggested that Chrisean focus on posting her baby’s milestones instead of the ridiculousness between her and Blueface.

“Chrisean, you had two years to run around and beat up everybody,” Tia said after claiming Chrisean Jr. looks like 60-year-old former NBA player Charles Barkley.

“Get baby over to a daycare or something so he can learn how to crawl,” Tia continued. “We tryna see milestones! What are you doing? We wanna see if he crawling, ’cause he should be holding a bottle by now. I can tell you — is your mama telling you this?”

Tia shadily said, “I hope he’s holding up his head.” The statement called back to the backlash Chrisean received in late 2023 after a video surfaced of her and Chrisean Jr. in a Walmart with the baby’s head and neck completely unsupported.

Chrisean, aka “DaBigBaby,” debuted her latest Blueface tattoo on social media in late January. Her new ink is one of seven minimums she’s gotten in her baby daddy’s honor despite their toxic romance.

The fresh tat is reportedly a portrait of one of Blueface’s mugshots. The ink covers a whole side of Chrisean’s face, from under her temple to her jaw.

The 23-year-old’s caption underneath the tattoo reveal suggested that she and Blueface possibly rekindled their unreliable flame. As the male rapper is currently incarcerated, Chrisean said, “#freeblueface free my Daddy I love you papa @bluefasebabyy.”

On Jan. 26, Chrisean shared that she was moving back into Blueface’s home while the Cali rapper is serving time. The photo she posted showed her sticking her tongue out and chucking up a peace sign while in front of her and Chrisean Jr.’s packed items.

Tia and her rapper ex, born William Leonard Roberts II, welcomed their son, William Leonard Roberts III, in 2005.

