Snoop Dogg improved his etiquette skills during his appearance on the latest episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show Jan. 26.

Etiquette expert and co-founder of the Plaza Hotel’s Finishing Program Myka Meier offered the rapper some etiquette tips to prepare him for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

The first lesson on the menu was learning the proper Paris greeting. Before Meier gave the two entertainers the answer, she gave them a pop quiz on how people greeted each other.

Snoop, being his silly self, put on this fake, struggling French accent and said, “Bonjour” and “Oui, Oui,” kissing Hudson’s hand.

Meier informed him that he was partially correct about the handshake and kiss on the hand, but French people often offer a cheek kiss on both sides.

The next lesson comprised knowing the proper utensils when eating and how to hold them.

Meier allowed Hudson and Snoop to figure out how to eat in France before telling them. Hudson asked Snoop for guidance and acknowledged that the spoon was for soup but picked up a random fork and knife for meats.

The goofy rapper then curved his wrists as his way of being proper. Snoop was close but not exact.

According to Meier, the fork and knife handles are in the palms, with the index fingers sticking out with the knife blade down.

“But I’m right-handed, though, so it don’t work for me,” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker said. “I need to be cutting with my right and chewing with my [left].”

Snoop then “flipped the script of the bang bang boogie,” meaning he swapped the utensils to have his knife in his right hand.

Meier taught them that French citizens had their hands above the table to ensure no one was hiding a weapon, unlike American citizens, who placed their hands under the table.

Snoop corrected her, saying hood restaurants carried the same rules.

“Not us. We keep our hands right here in case something go down,” he said.

Snoop already knew his answer while discussing the proper way to eat bread. Although they didn’t have butter, the rapper demonstrated how he’d slap butter on all sides of the bread because he had to have it buttered up.

Amen!

Towards the end, Meier and Snoop enjoyed some of Snoop’s 19 Crimes wine, with the etiquette expert informing them to make eye contact while toasting and saying “Santé,” the French way of saying “cheers.”

According to an NBC press release, Snoop is a correspondent at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, beginning July 26, 2024.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” Snoop said. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions, and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”