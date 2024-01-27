MadameNoire Featured Video

Gospel singer Kim Burrell went viral after attempting to stop a churchgoer from singing during her solo while God used her.

In the viral video, Burrell sang the famous hymn in Black churches, “Thank You, Lord,” when she paused momentarily to stop the unwanted voices singing with her.

“It’s a solo. God’s using me. Don’t sing with me right now,” Burrell said before proceeding.

“Lord, thank,” she sang before stopping again to discourage those from singing along. “I’m singing alone now.”

The “Working For Your Good” singer-songwriter then pointed out a specific woman to get her to stop interfering as the Lord worked through her.

“Ma’am, ma’am, with that mask, let that mask work for you. I’m singing alone,” she said. “I’ll be back. No, I’ll call you when I’m ready.”

Social media had mixed reactions to the video, with some people simply laughing at it and others bashing Burrell for stopping the woman from singing from her spirit.

The gospel singer later explained the incident to clear up any speculation.

“I’m in the middle of ministry…you know how you close out a sermon? I’m singing ‘Thank You, Lord,’ and I’m thinking that I’m singing a solo.”

Burrell explained she persisted in hearing the masked woman interrupting her solo despite her previous instruction.

“I’m operating in the things of the spirit, and sometimes, when I operate publicly, everybody doesn’t understand the dispensation of what I operate in. They must see me as Kim, the singer, who’s not being the singer. Who’s not always the singer? I’m the preacher. I’m the person with the gift of prophetic…So, I’m sitting there singing, and I keep hearing her.”

She said the woman was disconnected from the service and that a man in front of the masked woman had to repeat Burrell’s instructions to her.

Another clip showed Burrell had invited the woman to join her at the altar to sing during the offering while laughing with everyone about the situation.

Burrell’s viral moment caught comedian Rickey Smiley’s attention and made him crack up as he addressed it on the Rickey Smiley Show, leading the gospel singer to challenge him to bring her on the show.

“Rickey Smiley, the challenge is on. You all owe me the opportunity to come on the show. I want to sit on there with y’all and have a good time so y’all can meet the real me.”

Burrell explained she didn’t appreciate people making assumptions and having a laugh about her without her.

She encouraged the internet to protest the show if Smiley didn’t follow through.

People are calling for Burrell to sell t-shirts with her mask quote.