Kim Burrell claims her soul-stirring Gospel music helped Beyoncé get through a rough patch in her life.

During a recent appearance on the We Sound Crazy podcast, the Grammy Award-winning singer claimed that Jay-Z called her up to reveal the impact her music had on the Renaissance artist.

“Jay called me when he put out 4:44. At the time, I didn’t know that was going to be the name of the record,” the Gospel star recalled, according to the Daily Mail. “He called me and said, ‘Hey, my wife is going through it. I always know because I hear you playing in the background.'”

Burrell, 50, went on to share how she came to collaborate on the hip-hop mogul’s song 4:44, in which he apologized to Bey for his infidelities. The Roc-A-Fella Records CEO told the gospel hitmaker that his wife spent “11 hours” locked away in a room listening to her music when she was feeling down.

“He says, ‘My wife locked up in there for 11 hours and I heard nothing but Kim Burrell for 11 hours,'” the “Holy Ghost” singer continued.

“He’s says, ‘Here’s why I’m calling you. When she came out, she was better.’ He said ‘she was so much better.’ He says, ‘I’m calling you because I need to have a meeting with the person that made my wife better.'”

After their chat, Burrell flew out to the studio to record her verse for the album’s title track, which was released in 2017. During their session, the star claimed she and the Brooklyn native spent four hours talking to each other. She also alleged that the rapper revealed a few secrets that she would never disclose publicly.

You can watch Kim Burrell’s full interview below.

Jay apologizes to Bey and his children for his infidelities on “4:44”

On Jay-Z’s Burrell-assisted track, the rapper apologized to Beyoncé for cheating, a scandal that was made public after the singer released her album Lemonade in 2016.

“Look, I apologize, often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes,” the Roc Nation CEO rapped on the track.

He also rhymed about how his disloyalty would impact his children if they ever found out about the incident. Jay-Z shares Blue Ivy, 11, and 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with the 32-time Grammy Award-winner.

“If my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do / If they ain’t look at me the same, I would prolly die with all the shame / You did what with who? What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate / You risked that for Blue?” the hitmaker raps later in the song.

Listen to the track below.