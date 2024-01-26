MadameNoire Featured Video

Oop, not Keyshia Ka’oir clapping back at Tia Kemp. The entrepreneur and fitness guru denied Kemp’s claims of her and Rick Ross fornicating with each other when her husband, Gucci Mane, was behind bars.

Ka’oir took to her Instagram Story on Jan. 24, warning Kemp not to add her to her mess.

“Ain’t [never] had no dealings with Ross PERIOD! Keep my MF’n name out y’all mix up! Ross & my husband are friends! WTF!!! How dare y’all? [Bitches] pressed [and] mad! Medication needed,” Ka’oir clapped back.

Before Ka’oir’s story, Kemp was on Instagram Live spilling crazy allegations about Mane’s wife, Meek Mill and her baby daddy, Rozay.

She started by claiming Rozay and Meek Mill ran a train on her baby daddy’s ex-fiancé, Lira Galore. But it didn’t stop there.

Kemp implied that Ka’oir and Rozay had an affair when Mane was in prison on an illegal gun possession charge.

“I seen [Ka’oir] pulling out from his studio house in that Rolls Royce she was driving. It was a white one,” she stated. “This the truth, though, allegedly, and it’s the truth. I ain’t gotta lie. Lie detectives pay me. It’s going to be in the book. They can’t sue me. I ain’t lying. That girl better go prove to her husband and Rozay that I’m telling the truth.”

Jesus, fix it!

Kemp’s not only expelling out wild allegations, but she’s making denigrating comments about Rozay and his girlfriend, Cristina Mackey.

Last week, Kemp referred to Mackey as a “hoe” and dragged her for posting a picture of Rozay’s secret child he had with his ex-girlfriend, Cierra Nichole, on her Instagram Story.

“Looks like little girl got an eviction notice,” Kemp commented while driving in a car. “She said she don’t want no drama. [If] that bitch would have posted a picture of my baby, I would have jumped that gate and dragged that hoe out of here. Y’all would have had to bomb me out for burglary and battery, dragging a bitch from here to motherfuckin’ 75 back home to i-10, wherever that hoe from.”

Rozay didn’t have any of that and got revenge by hopping on IG with embarrassing claims against Kemp.

“Tia’s sister, Ebony, she told me about that botched surgery,” Rozay said. “But you going to get over it, you gonna heal. I ain’t gonna lie, we laughed about it for a little while.”

He instructed his followers to sympathize with Tia because she had to deal with her “crack addict” mother.