Ladies, get ready! The Mary J. Blige boot line is coming…in a year or two. Before the host asked the burning question, the legend sat down with Big Tigger on Jan. 22 to talk about her music and personal life.

“Where’s the boot line? Ladies been waiting for the Mary J. Blige boot line…I mean, you look fly in your Givenchy right now, but I’m just saying, where is the Mary J,” he asked.

“It’s coming,” the “Family Reunion” star confirmed.

“It’s a thing?” Tigger asked, and Blige repeated herself.

Tigger decided to place his order in before the line even materialized.

“Can I get something for Christmas?”

The “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” chuckled at his request and clarified that the Mary J. Blige boot line idea wasn’t in production but in the works.

“It’s coming maybe in two years or something, but not right now,” the Grammy-winning singer stated before changing her two-year answer to one year. “I’m working it out.”

Black X heard the excellent news and reacted.

“People have been telling Mary to start a boot line for 10+ years, and she is saying it’s coming but in two years. Girl, keep it.”

“Bullying works. Mary J. Blige is finally working on a boot line!”

“Mary J Blige finally getting into the lab to craft her boot line? God done forced her to fulfill this prophecy in her time. Branding and marketing NT is happy.”

“Mary J Blige has finally decided to fulfill her destiny and release a boots line, so I will be giving her all my money.”

“I’m hearing Mary J coming out with a boot line … I can’t wait I know for a fact she going cater to us thick calf muscles and thick thigh ladies.”

If anybody in this world can rock thigh-high boots, it’s Mary J. Blige.

For those who don’t understand, Ms. Blige’s boots have been her signature style for years, imprinting itself in hip-hop culture. From the Met Gala to a performance, best believe Blige will don boots higher than the heavens.

Her iconic and culturally relevant boots have captivated women globally to the where they demand an MJB Boot line. Award-winning author Dr. Yaba Blay started a petition on Jan. 21, 2021, pushing for the singer’s bootline.

“In honor of the 50th birthday of one of the greatest singers of all time, this petition was launched in conjunction with ToMaryWithLove.com to gain 50,000 signatures in favor of an official Mary J. Blige Boot Line,” the petition read.

It concluded, “We’ve spent way too much time coveting the looks. Now, we want some boots of our own. It’s time.”