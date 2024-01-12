MadameNoire Featured Video

TV One’s sixth annual Urban One Honors are around the corner, and it just announced Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, as an Entertainment Icon Honoree.

“Our #EntertainmentIcon Hnoree is @therealmaryjblige! Mary has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry, from music to acting,” TV One’s IG post read. “Join us as we celebrate her impact on the industry during the 6th Annual #UrbanOneHonors.”

It will undoubtedly be a family affair at this year’s award show. The icon has nine Grammy awards, one Emmy, four American Music Awards, eight BET Awards, 10 Billboard Awards and one Billboard Women in Music Award. Therefore, she deserves this accolade.

As the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary made her mark on the globe through her talent, fusing new jack swing and soul and creating a sound that has penetrated our hearts for years. She broke into the music biz with her debut album, What’s the 411?, captivating the world with hits like “You Remind Me” and “Real Love.” It was evident in every chart-topper — “Be Without You,” “Family Affair,” “My Life,” and “No More Drama” — that she put her heart, soul, and personality into her tracks.

Furthermore, she spoke to and connected with women through her musicality. She constructed songs that spilled themes of heartache, pain, strength and self-love, letting millions of women know that she understood.

She perpetually radiated even when she wasn’t doing music. She gave thought-provoking performances while starring in films and television shows like Power Book II: Ghost, Respect, I Can Do Bad All By Myself and more.

Mary is a force and one who deserves every accolade in the world.

“Mary’s immeasurable talent and award-winning music has shaped our culture and has a profound impact on artists and music across all genres, but most notable the elevation of female artists in both R&B and Hip-Hop across generations,” Michelle Rice, TV One president, said, adding how the singer “personifies the ‘Blest in Black’ theme.”

Other honorees include the legendary Frankie Beverly for the Living Legend Honor, known for gifting the Black community with the staple cookout track, “Before I Let Go.”

Queen Dionne Warwick will receive the Lifetime Achievement Honor, recognizing her influence on pop music with her more than 60 chart-toppers like “Say A Little Prayer, “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” “A House is Not a Home” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?”

Gospel artist and director Donald Lawrence is slated for the Inspirational Impact Honor for creating masterful and soul-stirring gospel hits that have spanned over 25 years. He’s the force behind “I Speak Life,” “Back II Eden,” “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus),” and more.

Chlöe (full name Chloe Bailey) will receive the Generation Next Honor. She has worked tirelessly and rose to fame following performing as a duo with her sister, Halle. The critically acclaimed singer shook the music world with her solo single, “Have Mercy,” and embarked on her first headline tour in 2023, the In Pieces Tour.

The Urban One Honors premieres Sunday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. ET.