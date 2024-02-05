MadameNoire Featured Video

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Diamond (Brittany Nicole Carpentero) graced Alaska with her presence, refusing to allow the last frontier’s freezing temperatures to bother her as she bared her skin.

On Sunday, Jan. 21, the rapper took to Instagram with photos of her donning fur-themed clothing, from the bikini and coat to the boots and hat. To flaunt her slender figure, Diamond permitted the coat to hang below her shoulders and opened the coat, exposing the fur bikini.

“Different Hues Different Views,” she wrote in the caption.

The brown fur bikini was a part of her outfit for her show at AL’s Alaskan Inn on Jan. 20, where she had the bikini top covered with a cropped long-sleeved buttoned top with the fur peaking through and a mini skirt.

She also performed on Jan. 19 at the Matanuska Brewing Co. and held auditions at AL’s Alaskan Inn for her new show, Diamond Cuts, on Jan. 18.

Diamond’s comment section became filled with googly-eyed supporters hyping her up and declaring she looked fine.

“She fine, but baby, it’s cold AF.”

“[Damn] Brittany lol. You ate this up, baby.”

“Pretty as f—k.”

“Well, damn. Why you do them like that, Gorg?”

However, naysayers claimed the post was a thirst trap and an attempt to gain Lil Scrappy’s, her ex, attention.

“Thirsty…Scrappy ain’t checking. Too busy with Erica.”

“Yeah, it’s a hard mfn no it’s not giving. You want Scrappy to see ya so bad. It’s giving trashy.”

“Scrappy say he still don’t want you, kmsl [killing myself laughing].”

“Bambi did this in November. This is crazy fr. I truly hope you can get over him. He must got some unicorn d—k.”

In season 11, episode 1 of LHHA , Scrappy helped ex- Bambi Benson pack up their house to move, and the two got into a heated argument. Bambi mentioned text messages between him and Diamond.

“The text messages between Scrap and Diamond, they were setting up link-ups after the shows,” Bambi said in her confessional.

Months later, on Jan. 9, 2024, Diamond admitted to texting Scrappy inappropriately while he was with Bambi but denied them linking up privately in an interview with Carlos King. She said friends of his and hers would be present whenever they invited each other to hotel rooms.

Amid his “co-parenting” with Erica Dixon, the mother of his daughter, Emani, on Hawaii vacations and partying, Diamond stirred trouble on the internet.

She dropped October text messages between her and Scrappy, with the “Money in the Bank” rapper asking to see her. More texts showed Scrappy sending her his best wishes with life.

She also posted a photo of Scrappy’s tattooed back as he sat on her bed.

Before Diamond dropped the receipts, Scrappy gave his ex-girlfriend a shoutout on Instagram, thanking her for reviving him.

“I just wanna say, you may have not killed a relationship, but you did help me revive,” Scrappy wrote in a since-deleted post. “And I appreciate that you’re a great mom and just grew to be a beautiful, kind, God-loving and fearing woman. Keep applying pressure and getting [that money].”