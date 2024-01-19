MadameNoire Featured Video

Mama Jones (real name Nancy Jones) couldn’t contain her excitement for traveling to Paris with her son, Jim Jones, and daughter-in-law, Chrissy Lampkin.

The Love & Hip Hop: New York supporting cast member went on Instagram Live to talk to her followers, eagerly flaunting her fresh hairdo while beaming a dazzling smile.

“Well, you all know where I’m at,” she said in a clip Live Bitez posted on its page. “I’m on my way to Paris. I say oui oui. My hair all done. My nails all done.”

She swiveled the camera to reveal Jones and Lampkin in their seats about a couple of rows back on the opposite side.

“They back there. I’m over here,” Mama Jones explained. “I’m having a great time. Just over here…Look! Sipping champagne.”

As Jones sipped her mimosa, she hit a little giddy Diddy bop.

“Anyway, I say oui, oui. I will catch y’all definitely,” the 64-year-old gushed. “When I land. I got to show you a whole bunch of different things going on. Coach, fur…what till you see what I look like when I get to Paris. I gotta show you from head to toe.”

Paris isn’t ready for Jones’ Maximilian Fur and Maddie Ross.

“I’m doing my thing,” the matriarch assured. “So, I will see you when I get there. This is a dream come true.”

Jim interrupted Mama Jones, wanting her to get off Live.

“Oh, I say bye. Ciao, Ciao. Love you,” she said.

Jim told her she couldn’t be on Live because he wasn’t comfortable with people knowing their destination.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Jones filmed her touchup to her pixie-cut finger waves and gushed about her extravagant trip. In the caption, she thanked her son, Jelmo (Jim).

“PARIS, here I come. I had to stop by to let Teresa do the famous hairstyle that she puts in my hair, so now I’m ready for Paris. I will see ya and speak to you later on when I get to the plane or maybe when I get off the plane, but you know I’m in Paris one way [or] another Paris. I hope you’re ready for me! I thank you to my son. Thank you, Jelmo. You’re such a great son!”

Fans were happy to see Jim treating his mom to such a lavish trip.

“Mama Jones so happy. That’s a beautiful thing.

“Love to see Black moms getting treated in luxury.”

“She’s so happy, enjoying life! You can hear it in her voice. Sending wishes of traveling grace [and] tons of fun in Paris!”

Four years ago, many wouldn’t expect Jones to be traveling to Paris with Lampkin, knowing their history.

For 18 years, Jim’s mom refused to be on good terms with her son’s beau, claiming Lampkin had a disrespectful side toward her.

In 2022, the two eventually squashed their beef, with Mama Jones apologizing to Lampkin.