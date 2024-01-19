MadameNoire Featured Video

Ari Lennox is fed up with Joe Budden allegedly coming for her. On Jan. 17, the R&B songbird took to Instagram to clap back at the infamous podcaster after he criticized her for speaking out about her terrible experience touring with Rod Wave in 2023.

The “Shea Butter Baby” artist told fans that she was considering taking legal action against the former rapper.

“I don’t know what Joe’s gross ass said, but I don’t know how much more I can take. Next time I’m going to sue his disgusting, most likely limped-d–k ass. I’m literally at the wits’ end with this stalker,” Lennox told fans.

The Washington D.C. native, 32, went on to throw shade at Budden for previously admitting that he liked to play with his dogs’ private parts.

“I don’t understand why he’s so obsessed. Why are you touching them dogs? He’s weird and he’s gross, he has smoke mouth,” the R&B crooner continued. “He’s disgusting. And he’s a failure, like Drake said. Like, leave the dogs alone, Joe…I can never just express what’s going on with me without him coming from behind the trash, the landfill that he lives in, to say something. He always has to say something, and I do not know why. He’s disgusting, and I know his breath stinks… So, I don’t know what it is or what it will take. Like, maybe I have to sue him? Is that what I have to do? Like get on my Cardi B shit and like really just spend the bread to shut his smoke mouth?”

Lennox went on to slam the 43-year-old podcaster for his inability to validate “the truth” and pondered whether she should “drop $20,000” to sue the “Pump It Up” hitmaker. The star claimed Budden’s former co-host, Rory, had shown her more love and support over the years than the loudmouth media personality.

“It’s embarrassing of Joe to hate Black women so much. It’s embarrassing. Rory been a real one…been down for Black people, been down for Black women,” she added.

Joe Budden apologized to Ari Lennox on Thursday’s episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

Well, Budden definitely heard what Lennox had to say on Instagram Live because, on the Jan. 17 episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the media personality apologized for his insensitive comments.

“I want to wrap my good sister Ari Lennox in warmth, love and prayer. I want to wish her the strength to overcome any obstacle that may stand before her,” the New York native told listeners Thursday. “I want to wish her the confidence to never waiver in a bright moment.”

When his co-host, Melyssa Ford, asked why he was issuing the apology, Budden added, “I just want to send love her way. In an industry that historically has not been great to women, now is not the time for any woman out there to feel like they are under attack, unheard or not seen and if I have ever added that, I want to do my best to change the trajectory. So, shoutout to Ari Lennox.”

Skip to the 2:14:26 mark to hear Budden’s full statement. Thoughts?

Lennox’s fiery rant came just a few days after the Jan. 10 episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

On the show, Budden criticized the singer for opening up about her terrible experience touring with Rod Wave for the rapper’s three-month Nostalgia tour. In a lengthy Instagram Live session Jan. 7, Lennox — real name Courtney Shanade Salter — revealed that it was the “worst” gig of her life. The star claimed that Rod’s fans were aggressive and “dark.” She also slammed audience members for throwing objects at her on stage.

Lennox’s honesty didn’t sit well with Budden. The podcaster took issue with the singer airing out her grievances to the public.

“It is somebody’s job somewhere to figure out how to advance Ari Lennox…I just don’t like you grabbing your phone to tell the audience how miserable you were when you didn’t tell your team, or you told them, and they didn’t really care,” he said. “If I gotta hear all about the self-improvement, then I don’t want to hear about you being a victim…either self-improve and heal on your fucking own. I don’t have to hear every little step you take.”

Listen to Budden’s shady comment below.

