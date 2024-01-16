MadameNoire Featured Video

Cam’ron doesn’t want any paparazzi messing with his celebrity crush, Nia Long.

The rapper playfully and protectively made his feelings clear on Instagram Jan. 15 by reposting a clip of the actress briefly acknowledging his flirty DMs to her that went unanswered. When a TMZ paparazzi asked the You People star why she never responded to the Harlemite’s over-year-old attempt at wooing her, she coyly replied, “Hi, Cam.”

She giggled as she hopped in the car and shut the door, ignoring the paparazzi’s ask regarding whether that was all she had to say to the rapper.

The “Hey Ma” artist wasn’t bothered that Nia didn’t say more about his previous romantic advance. When he reposted the clip of her run-in with the paparazzi, he jokingly apologized on the TMZ reporter’s behalf. He also warned the outlet against bothering his crush.

“Hey boo… Sorry bout that,” Cam’ron penned in his caption to Nia. “@tmz_tv leave bae ALONE!!!” he added.

In December 2023, Cam’ron and Nia finally met at Rich Paul’s 42nd birthday party.

The rapper posted photos of their interaction on Instagram with a quote from Future and Quavo’s 2023 song, “Turn Yo Clic Up.” The images showed the duo smiling, posing together, and seemingly about to share a hug. Underneath the photos, Cam’ron wrote, “He want the scoop, she want the tea. I cannot talk, we keeping it street!”

The rapper also warmly recalled he and Nia’s time together on his podcast, It Is What It Is, with Mase and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson.

“Look, I met my Ni-Amore [aka Nia]. She was very, very cool,” shared the rapper-turned-podcaster. “So she says, ‘You’re funny, you’re hilarious.’ I said, ‘But yo did you see my DM? It wasn’t opened.’ And she said, ‘Yeah, I seen it.’ I said, ‘What you [think] about it?’ And she said, ‘Nah, that was fly.’ And that’s it, people.”

Cam’ron later thanked LeBron James for being the person who’s rumored to have invited Nia to Rich’s birthday bash. Mase told his co-host that LeBron supposedly made the move as a jab at Nia’s ex, professional basketball coach and former player Ime Udoka.

“If that’s the case, thank you. If there’s any truth to it, thank you,” Cam’ron said, addressing LeBron. “I see a lot of people saying, ‘Don’t fumble,’ but I’m not with Nia Long. I met her. She did not give me her number. I actually gave her my number. We have not spoken,” the Harlemite ultimately clarified.

While the rapper’s online courting continues, Nia remains coy. We can’t blame Cam for the Hollywood beauty being his celeb crush!

RELATED CONTENT: “Nia Long To Receive $32.5K In Monthly Child Support From Ex Ime Udoka”