Nia Long and her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka have reached a custody agreement for their 12-year-old son.

The court ruled that the Houston Rockets NBA coach is required to pay The Best Man actress $32,500 in monthly child support for their tween son, Kez Udoka, according to the Blast. The legal documents obtained by the outlet noted that Udoka and Long would reportedly share joint custody.

The monthly child support payment is allegedly over $20,000 less than what Udoka could have been paying the veteran Hollywood star. The former couple’s settlement outlined that the professional basketball coach’s monthly disposable income is $465,804.

Since the legal documentation added that Kez is with Long 95% of the time, Udoka’s child support payments to the actress could have been $56,389 per month.

The co-parents reportedly agreed that Udoka would make $32,500 monthly child support payments instead. The adults’ settlement detailed that the former Boston Celtics head coach is entitled to reasonable visitation with Kez scheduled via written notice to Long at least 10 days before the proposed date. Additionally, Udoka’s visits should warrant consideration of the 12-year-old’s schedule.

The formerly engaged adults are legally required to collaborate on decisions involving Kez’s health, education and welfare. The 46-year-old former basketball player is financially responsible for the child’s health and dental insurance.

Long, 53, has the power to leverage her decisions regarding Kez over her co-parent’s in most cases, as long as she gives Udoka an advanced notice. The actress filed for legal and physical custody of the former couple’s tween son in August 2023. Her filing — made in the Los Angeles Supreme Court — claimed Udoka “failed” to support their son.

Long and Udoka’s romantic relationship lasted 13 years before it ended in late 2022.

The then-Boston Celtics coach reportedly cheated on the You People actress with a Boston Celtics team staffer. Udoka was fired from his coaching position sometime around when the news of his alleged affair made headlines.

In a November 2023 interview with rapper Jeezy, Long noted that her relationship with Udoka was rocky before the coach’s rumored cheating scandal.

On leaving the relationship, she said, “I had to come to a place where loving myself was bigger and more important than saving anybody.”

In addition to Kez, the actress also has a son Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, 23, whom she shares with actor Massai Z. Dorsey.

