Comedian Cookie Hall claimed Katt Williams has been physically abusive toward women during a discussion on the latest episode (Jan. 11) of the DC Curry Podcast.

Hall said she worked for Williams as his writer and admitted that he paid well. The comedienne claimed she quit working for the actor because he reportedly abused women. Shocked by the damning accusation, Hall’s co-hosts urged her to slow her roll. One co-host suggested she rewind and clarify if she meant he acted in defense by hitting women, but Williams’ former writer said she didn’t say all of that.

“I’m not being messy when I’m telling the truth,” she said. “Didn’t he say this the year of the truth?”

Asked if he put his hands on her, Hall confidently denied he did, adding, “Hell motherfucking no! Is that n***a still walking? I’d punch that n***a in the stomach like he was talking about Cedric [The Entertainer].”

Hall explained how she witnessed Williams allegedly abusing women and had to “patch bitches up.”

A co-host asked why Hall waited until Williams started trending to make the claim. Another co-host defended Hall, mentioning how the 52-year-old comedian went on the Club Shay Shay show and came for many well-known people.

“Why can’t she come out and tell her truth?”

They all agreed that Hall had personal connections with the icon and spoke about her experience.

Williams is no stranger to assault accusations. The comedian faced aggravated assault, aggravated battery, sexual battery and theft charges after a 2016 incident.

In 2021, the comedian had a case dismissed that involved five women accusing him of assault from a 2016 incident.

According to a MadmaeNoire report, five women claimed they approached Williams outside an Atlanta club in March 2016. They asked if they could get a picture with him, and all was fine and dandy until Williams allegedly got angry when he noticed he was being recorded. One accuser named Salena Boston claimed Williams punched her in the face and pulled a gun on them. He reportedly ordered his entourage to join him, and they allegedly assaulted them and stole their phones.

The First Sunday actor told police he acted in defense because his chain was snatched. He wasn’t arrested but charged. Three months after that incident, Williams was arrested for attacking a woman at a restaurant inside the Sportsmen’s Lodge.

According to TMZ, there were visible minor injuries on the victim. He was arrested for misdemeanor battery and held while cops investigated, but he bailed out after paying $20,000.