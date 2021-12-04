MadameNoire Featured Video

Katt Williams has been let off the hook for an alleged 2016 assault of five women. On Nov. 29, a judge agreed that the case could be officially dismissed, The Jasmine Brand reported. The Next Friday star had been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, sexual battery and theft by taking. Williams agreed to pretrial intervention and virtual mental health evaluations as a condition of the case being dismissed, WSBTV noted.

Back in March of 2016, five women approached Williams and asked to take a picture with him outside of an Atlanta club, People reported. The women claimed that things were fine until Williams saw he was being recorded and became enraged. The women claimed that he attacked Salena Boston, who was recording, punching her in the face and pulling a gun on them.

“Salena Boston then stated that Mr. Williams punched her and the group then began fighting,” read a police report. “She stated that he pulled a gun out and pointed it at them as well.”

They also alleged that his entourage joined in after being instructed to by Williams and assaulted them and stole their cellphones. Williams told police that his chain had been snatched from his neck and he was reacting in self-defense. He wasn’t arrested at the scene but was later charged.

The five women who said they were assaulted by Williams spoke out about the case being dismissed and they were highly disappointed.

Lutisha Martinez told WSBTV that the dismissal of this case not only doesn’t hold Williams accountable for what happened to her, but also for his other alleged victims of assault.

“We cannot ignore that this man has not only traumatized not only us. Several other people,” she said.

Martinez added that the conditions of the agreement doesn’t suffice.

“And for you to just slap him on the wrist and just say you want another mental health assessment. How many do you need?”

Another woman, Jalisa Rhodes, said she was kept in the dark throughout the entire process.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” she said about the deal Williams was offered. “And it’s not right.”

Salena Boston added that she and the other women “felt very ignored throughout this entire wait.”

Lanette Washington said she feels the decision was influenced by Williams being famous.

“His celebrity just took us out,” she said. “It made it look like we were I guess making this up.”