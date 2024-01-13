MadameNoire Featured Video

Ciara is expanding her footprint in the world of fashion.

The singer, entrepreneur and mother of four will release a capsule collection for contemporary fashion brand Bebe in the fall of 2024, according to WWD.

Announced Jan. 10, the famous superstar will also serve as the creative director of the brand’s new line dubbed as the Bebe x Ciara collection.

The star — real name Ciara Princess Wilson — is the face of the forthcoming line, which will boast a selection of “sexy and glamours” looks from dresses and jumpsuits to sportswear and accessories.

Ciara, who welcomed her fourth child, Amora Princess Wilson, in December, will offer her upcoming capsule collection just in time for the fall and holiday season, with prices ranging from $89 to $250, WWD reported.

The Grammy Award winner, 38, told the outlet that she was excited to be working with Bebe, an “iconic” brand.

“My vision as creative director is to mix my own personal style elements of girl-next-door with tomboy, glam and edge with a nod to the ’90s. I want this collection to allow women to style it their way and feel confident on their terms,” she added.

Joseph Gabbay, chief executive officer of Bebe’s parent company, Bluestar Alliance, also gushed about having the opportunity to work with CiCi. According to Gabbay, the “1, 2, Step” hitmaker’s “unique and bold fashion sense makes her a perfect partner for the Bebe brand, and we look forward to bringing her creative vision to life for our diverse, global audience.”

This isn’t the first time that Ciara has stepped into a creative director role.

The matriarch and philanthropist is the co-founder and Chief Creative Director of LITA, her fashion brand launched in 2021. The sustainable women’s fashion brand features items that embody the essence of luxury wear but at affordable prices.

In December, fans went wild when the “Level Up” singer debuted LITA’s Amour Coat in Snow Leopard. Priced at $418.60, the single-breasted, snow leopard printed coat is made with faux fur and designed with a dropped shoulder, wide lapel and side welt pockets.

The LITA co-founder has been flexing her modeling skills lately, too.

In August, the Texas native modeled for Gap and LoveShackFancy’s limited-edition capsule collection. Two of Ciara’s children, Future and Sienna, were featured in the fun campaign. The matriarch gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the fashion shoot in August — and little Future and Sienna were naturals behind the camera.

Take a look at the fun video below.

RELATED CONTENT: Ciara’s Barely There Dress For The Vanity Fair Oscars Party Has Social Media In Its Feelings