MadameNoire Featured Video

Speculation of a rekindled romance between Lori Harvey and Damson Idris is swirling online.

The chatter about the former couple stemmed from pictures posted on the celebs’ individual Instagram accounts around the same time from seemingly the same place.

As captured in a post shared by The Shade Room Jan. 10, Harvey, 26, and Idris, 32, appear to be in a tropical, beachy location where a canopy-esque building is nearby. The background of various snapshots also included seemingly the same beach chairs and sun-shielding yellow umbrellas.

Idris posted his beachside photos on Instagram on Jan. 9, while Harvey shared her’s on Jan. 10.

It’s rumored that Harvey’s beach vacation was in celebration of her 27th birthday. Hot 97 reported that the trip took place in Thailand. The SKN by LH founder hinted at her forthcoming Jan. 13 birthday by captioning her photo dump, “A Capricorn in her element.”

Although possibly coincidental, Idris flaunted a “Thailand” hat in his Instagram post.

As of Jan. 11, the British-Nigerian actor’s Instagram Stories are filled with images from what appears to be a trip to Milan.

Source: Courtesy of / Instagram

Idris and Harvey mutually announced their split in a statement published by the Hollywood Reporter in November. It said, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways, remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Weeks after confirming their split, the young stars were spotted leaving the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere in Beverly Hills. At the time, a source said the duo “Didn’t look happy, but looked together and exited that way.”

The couple started publicly dating in December 2022.

In February 2023, Harvey clapped back at an Instagram user’s comment that said she and Idris looked like they had no chemistry. The shady remark referenced a photo of the couple making their red carpet-debut. The netizen particularly pointed out the slight distance between Harvey and her then-boyfriend as they posed for photos together.

“Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him [Idris] ‘Don’t stand too close to me’ because I didn’t want to get it on his suit,” Harvey explained. “Lol, y’all try to find a problem with everything,” she added.

RELATED CONTENT: “Lori Harvey Posts Damson Idris Baecation Clips After Quavo Dating Rumors”