Tammy Rivera is living the single life and getting back on the dating scene isn’t on her mind at all. She’s been seen out and about but promises that she isn’t dating.

“It’s not true,” she told Page Six about dating rumors. “There’s nothing to talk about. One time they said I was on a date and I was out with my best friend. People say things I don’t care. I guess the older you get the more you don’t care what people say. I just want peace, happiness and have a peace of mind — that means everything to me truly.”

Since divorcing from Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera has been more focusing on her money moves.

“My hustle has heightened more since I broke up, absolutely,” she said, “I have to go harder.”

Her daughter, Charlie, has been her motivation for getting to the bag.

“I don’t want her to feel any void because me and Waka are not together anymore or feel like our [lifestyle] has changed because it has not,” Rivera said. “The same things that we had when I was with Waka is the same things we have now.”

Waka Flocka Flame has taken accountability for his role in causing the end of their eight-year marriage. In a recent interview with HipHopDX, he said he never thought he would be going through a public breakup. The “Round of Applause” rapper said that despite his actions, he and Rivera decided to part ways amicably.

“I chose this life 14,15 years ago, the whole relationship, when I chose to get in this arena of being a celebrity. So it is what it is,” he said. “It’s definitely depressing with egg on your face… it just feels more comforting to say, ‘Man, I feel like I caused it. That’s me being a bigger man. That’s not saying me, I’m the reason that we split. That’s not the reason. There’s no reason. That cheating stuff, that s*** happened eight years ago. The reason we split is … there’s no reason, I’m telling you. You don’t even know. It was just a mutual feeling.”

Flocka and Rivera still star on their reality show together, Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka. Tune in on WeTV every Thursday.