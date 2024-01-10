MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion had heads turning on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of the 2024 Mean Girls musical film Jan. 8. The Grammy Award-winning rapper shined in a translucent purple mermaid gown courtesy of Natalia Barzilai.

Adorned with shiny lavender gems and a plunging v-neck line, the formfitting gown was designed perfectly for Megan’s slim, thick physique and showed off her banging curves. The 28-year-old rapper completed the “Plastic” look with a beige bodice — worn underneath the ensemble — and a fierce set of lavender acrylic nails.

Megan recently teamed up with Renée Rapp to release their catchy single “Not My Fault,” which will be featured in the upcoming Mean Girls musical; rocked curly blonde hair along with the sexy ensemble.

Fans react to Megan Thee Stallion’s Natalia Barzilai gown.

In the comments section, stans flooded the self-proclaimed hottie with compliments.

“No one has ever looked better… her body tea, she is super pretty!!!!!” wrote one netizen.

A second user gushed, “Do you know how fine you gotta be to look good in the GETTY image? Omg.”

Celebrity socialite Paris Hilton chimed in, “Goddess.”

Megan has been traveling with the Mean Girls cast for their promo tour. In her sizzling photo carousel, the rapper could be seen smiling and vibing alongside Renée Rapp, who will star as the film’s lead character, Regina George, in the forthcoming flick. Rapp also played Regina in the 2019 Broadway rendition of the high school comedy.

The musical, set to hit theaters on Jan. 12, will feature a slew of rising actors such as Angourie Rice, who will play Cady, Auli’i Cravalho, who will star as Janis, and Bebe Wood as Gretchen, among other stars.

Megan makes a playful reference to the 2004 comedy in her new song.

The Houston native referenced the original 2004 comedy in the new music video for her popular single “Not My Fault” alongside Renée Rapp. If you’re a fan of the Lindsay Lohan-led flick, you might recall a memorable scene where Regina discovers her T-shirt defaced, with cut-out holes around the breast area. Unfazed, she wears it proudly, showcasing her bright purple bra, sparking a fashionable trend among her schoolmates.

In the new video, Megan pays homage to the iconic look in a cropped white shirt that exposes a purple bra underneath.

“It wouldn’t be me if I ain’t cause commotion. Get in hotties we’re going to watch @meangirls,” the rapper captioned a still from the fun and flirty visual on Instagram on Jan. 6.



Watch the full music video below.

RELATED CONTENT: REAL HOT GIRL SH-T: Megan Thee Stallion Popped Out At Houston Astros’ Opening Day To Throw The First Pitch