Food Network’s Darnell Ferguson has a myriad of criminal charges on his plate after he was arrested for reportedly attacking his estranged wife in her home on Jan. 2.

According to the Courier-Journal, Ferguson’s estranged wife (as the Kentucky Court of Justice’s website showed) contacted police with vexing claims that he attacked her after breaking into her home and yelling about not returning his phone calls and text messages. She alleged the 36-year-old culinary expert got inside her home, punched the walls and charged at her. Ferguson reportedly grabbed her neck and began choking and making death threats.

She claimed his grip caused her to pass out, and when she regained consciousness, Ferguson reportedly ripped off her shorts and demanded to see her private areas. She believed the Superchef Grudge Match host sexually assaulted her after he reputedly told her she was his and no one else’s.

Police observed the chef’s estranged wife’s injuries, and she informed them that the Food Network figure left after stealing her bank cards and government-issued ID.

The injuries were enough for officers to take action. Louisville Metro Police Department booked Ferguson in jail on Jan. 9 on two felony charges — burglary and strangulation. Officials also piled on five misdemeanor charges of assault, menacing, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening and theft receipt of stolen credit and debit card.

He was given a $10,000 bond and released on Jan. 10.

Before his release, the 36-year-old chef appeared at the Jefferson County District Court and pleaded not guilty during his arraignment. His bond was initially set to $20,000, but his lawyer, Krsna Tibbs, told the judge that his estranged wife and her lawyers agreed to lower the bond since they shared three children.

Tibbs proposed a $5,000 bond, but the judge said it was too low considering the seriousness of the allegations.

WDRB reported that the wife withdrew her strangulation claims. Tibbs told the outlet that he spoke with her attorney, Kelsea Hall, and claimed her client didn’t want to continue criminally prosecuting Ferguson.

“She thinks they can work everything out and wants to drop the charges,” Tibbs said.

Ferguson is a celebrity chef, restauranteur and entrepreneur who hosted Superchef Grudge Match and competed in three seasons of Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions. He has also appeared on Worst Cooks in America, Grill of Victory and Guy’s Grocery Games.

According to Model Facts’ website, he married his wife on May 22, 2016, after the two dated for a while. He has eight children, three of whom he shares with his estranged wife.