Lizzo is apparently planning to sue the three dancers accusing her of sexual harassment and discrimination.

The Grammy winner’s attorney, Marty Singer, alleged accusers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez were “happily carousing” and “gleefully reveling” while backstage the Crazy Horse’s topless cabaret show in Paris, according to TMZ. In newly surfaced images reportedly captured that March 2023 night, the three dancers posed with the cabaret show’s performers. Rodriguez and Davis smiled for the snapshots, and Williams sported a kissy face.

The night in Paris was allegedly after the Amsterdam incident outlined in the dancers’ lawsuit, wherein the trio claimed Lizzo pressured them into eating bananas from performers’ vaginas at Bananenbar. The accusers’ bombshell lawsuit, filed Aug. 1, claimed they’d been forced to attend the topless cabaret show in Paris as well. Both outings occurred while Davis, Williams and Rodriguez were backup dancers for Lizzo’s Special tour, then doing shows across Europe. None of the three presently work for the singer.

“The lawsuit is a sham. Lizzo intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed,” Singer stated.

The attorney also highlighted that all three accusers agreed in April to extend their working relationships with Lizzo.

Singer additionally noted that Davis gushed about the “Truth Hurts” singer in an April audition tape for Season 2 of Lizzo’s reality competition show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

“I look up to [Lizzo] so much,” said Davis, who appeared in Season 1 of the show. “I just want to follow in her footsteps and not only be an amazing dancer but be an amazing singer and storyteller. I love to write music, I love to sing and I just want to share that with Queen Lizzo herself.”

The accusers’ lawyer, Neama Rahmani, says the dancers stand by their claims.

“We’ve addressed all these instances where the plaintiffs appear to be happy alongside Lizzo during their time working with her. Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs. They had bills to pay just like everyone else, but they finally had enough,” Rahmani noted.

As MADAMENOIRE reported earlier this week, 14 of Lizzo’s dancers received a settlement in February after alleging they were exploited in the singer’s HBO Max documentary Love, Lizzo. Production company Boardwalk Pictures and a “Lizzo entity” paid the latter group anywhere from $7,092 to $7,545 per dancer. Read more on the settlement below.

