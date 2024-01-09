MadameNoire Featured Video

Joey Gaston, the Gen-Z-raved rapper Ice Spice’s little brother, was tested by Complex to see if he knew his sister’s songs.

In an Instagram clip posted by the outlet, moderators explained how the game operated, and Joey said, “Oh no. I can get some hints or anything if I start struggling?”

The first song to pop up was “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress, featuring Ice Spice.

“So, I tell him there’s one of me, he makin’ fun of me,” was the given lyrics.

Although a popular song, it stumped Joey. “Damn, I know this, too!”

Their dad, Joseph Gaston, off-camera, had to throw him a bone. “His girl is a bum to me,” Joseph said. “Come on!”

“Listen…I was going to say that,” Joey affirmed.

The next song was “In Ha Mood” and started with a line at the end of the first verse before transitioning to the anthemic chorus.

“If I was b—s, I’d hate me a lot.”

Joey didn’t couldn’t figure out the next line.

“You couldn’t do the line before that? I would’ve knew that,” the 16-year-old said.

Once again, papa Joseph gave the correct answer. “Damn, she in her mood.”

Joey chuckled and invited him to join him. Producers snatched a line from the chorus of “Bikini Bottom,” which read, “And I get a b—h tight every time that I pose. Damn.”

Finally, Joey gave the following line, “The party not lit, then I’d rather not go.”

The last song of the clip was “Princess Diana” and included the lyrics “B—s walk slow, so I give ’em a pass.”

Joey correctly gave the following lyric, “Like, grrah, keep it a stack.”

The 16-year-old commented, “Damn, I’ma have to start studying these songs.”

Joey, a high school football player, shared in the interview how supportive Ice Spice was despite her busy schedule that keeps her from attending his games.

“She did watch a lot of games online,” he said. “She would actually text me before and after the games. ‘I know you gonna kill it out there. You gonna do a great job. I’m proud of you.’ Her being there and watching me online and then being able to text me after, it like, sits in my heart ’cause she has a busy schedule and everything. I understand that…I’m so happy that she’s able to support me.”

The 16-year-old recalled opponents trolling him with his sister’s lyrics.

“…out there on the field…they sack me,” he said. “They’re like, ‘You thought I was feelin’ you?’ Something like that. They just…give you a line. It’s competitive ’cause I got out there, I’m like, bet, watch what happens next play.”