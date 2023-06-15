MadameNoire Featured Video

Ice Spice is enjoying her hip-hop stardom, but her wild success has come with a few unexpected challenges.

During a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the “Munch (Feelin’ U”) rapper spoke about the downside of her rising fame. The Bronx-bred femcee said she recently went through hell and back when her social security number was leaked to the public.

“It’s locked now. It sucks for everybody because when I want to use it now, I gotta go and ask mad different people,” the star revealed. In addition to her social security number, savvy internet thieves also managed to find personal photos from her life “before the fame” like her high school yearbook photo and pictures of her childhood.

“It’s weird because I was a minor in everything. In everything that be going viral, I was literally a kid. Imagine seeing pictures of you as a kid, pictures that you forgot existed. You’re basically seeing it for the first time yourself, too, and you’re a kid.”

It’s hard for the rising hip-hop artist to stay down about the pitfalls of her stardom.

Ice Spice has a lot to celebrate. In 2022, the New York native, born Isis Naija Gaston, rose to fame after she released her hit song “Munch (Feelin’ U),” a track that appears on her debut EP Like…? The catchy trap anthem went viral on TikTok and placed more eyes and ears on the 23-year-old.

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj dropped a new song called “Barbie World” featuring the red-headed femcee. The single will appear on the upcoming soundtrack for the forthcoming Barbie movie.

While success has brought on a lot of change, Ice Spice said she’s managing the tides of her soaring rap career with grace.

“I’m most proud of staying grounded so far because I’ve already been through so many things that I know a lot of people would’ve lost their fucking minds,” the “Bikini Bottom” artist gushed to Teen Vogue.

“The whole lifestyle change is super drastic, especially coming from where I come from, not coming from shit and not having a lot growing up, to now – it’s the complete opposite… even though it’s a positive change, it’s still a change.”

