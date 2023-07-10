MadameNoire Featured Video

Ice Spice was feeling a little cheeky during her show at the Longitude Festival in Dublin, Ireland. After smashing her performance at the big event, the 23-year-old rising rap star took to Instagram to thank fans for all of their love and support with a few raunchy pictures.

On July 1, the Bronx-bred femcee posted a scorching hot photo carousel of herself rocking a short denim mini skirt that exposed her plump ass cheeks as she struck a pose for the camera.“Thxx” the rap baddie captioned her Dublin slideshow.

One photo showcased in the rapper’s collection of thirst traps captured her rocking the Longitude Festival stage as she donned her cheeky denim skirt with a pair of fuzzy black boots. The star, real name Isis Naija Gaston, paired the sexy look with a metallic pink bag, a silver statement belt, and a sheer graffiti-printed graphic tee. The “Munch” hitmaker ditched her signature orange, curly ‘fro and instead wore her orange hair down her back in long loose tresses for the big event.

Fans flooded the rapper’s comments section with praise and a few weird comments after she posted the ass-forward photo.

“Your fine asf,” one stan wrote.

Another person commented, “I wanna suffocate between her ass.”

A third user penned, “Megasouraus munch.”

Ice Spice had that thang THANGIN’ indeed. The “Bikini Bottom” artist has been on a roll recently. On July 8, the rapper’s collaborative hit “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The incredible feat came just a month after the unstoppable duo debuted at No.4 for their shared musical smash “Princess Diana.”

In June, the hip-hop newcomer received her very first RIAA gold plaque for her 2022 breakout single “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

Congrats to Ice Spice!

