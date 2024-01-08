MadameNoire Featured Video

Regarding concerts, Cardi B is outearning her husband Offset— by a significant amount of cash.

Sources revealed that both the “WAP” artist and the Migos rapper were booked at different venues at the exact location for New Year’s Eve performances at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami. Cardi’s concert was poolside at the hotel, while Offset performed at its popular nightclub, LIV.

But sources claim that Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, made only a “fraction” of what Cardi, born Belcalis Almánzar, made, estimated at around $1 million.

“She made at least double what Offset was paid,” one source claimed.

The Jasmine Brand also noted that “the highest-priced tickets for Cardi’s act surged to about $25,000 each” while “Offset’s reportedly capped at around $15,000.”

Since statistically, it isn’t very often that women are paid more than men who do the same job, one could easily speculate that Cardi reportedly earns more for performance because she has the bigger brand. It would be more surprising if the “Bodak Yellow” rapper earned more for a show on average than Migos as a group—but Offset as a solo act? Come on, y’all could see that.

Meanwhile, Cardi and Offset’s relationship continues to be a whole reality TV show.

Early last month, Cardi was getting a little cryptic when talking about getting rid of “dead weight,” which fans on the socials took to be a reference to her infidelity-rich marriage to Offset since she also mentioned that she was and had been “single.” But on NYE, they were spotted out together having a good time, and Cardi admitted they ended up leaving together and having sex, although she also clarified that they were not back together.

Anyway, whatever is going on between these two crazy kids, hopefully, Offset isn’t out here watching Cardi B’s pockets if what sources are saying is true. It would be a whole new level of messiness in what is already the drama that keeps on giving.