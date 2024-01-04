MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’re familiar with popular YouTube comedian Charleston White, then you know the professional internet troll has made a name for himself by staying in everybody’s business and calling them out in his own crude and often controversial way.

Well, recently, a video has been floating around social media that shows White intimately getting his grind on with none other than model and Instagram influencer Brittany Renner during an appearance on the Danza Project podcast. Now, White, who is married with two children, is on the receiving end of internet dragging and unsolicited opinions about his salacious personal life.

During a recent interview, White talked about the Danza Project, mentioning that there was footage the public can’t see because it would get him in trouble with his wife—which is an odd thing to say on video that could certainly be viewed by his wife. (Then again, maybe that doesn’t matter since White has literally been on camera talking about cheating on his wife in front of his wife.)

Being true to his character, White boasted about how Renner almost “busted a vein” in his manhood because it was so “hard.” He also talked about heading out to a “famous local strip club” and making out with Renner, who is pretty well known for kissing and telling herself. White said people at the club were staring and his friends had to tell him, “Yo, you gotta get a room!”

White claims he never got that room, though. He said he wanted to “be a gentleman” and decided to pass on a chance to sleep with Renner since they were both “intoxicated.”

Anyway, the fine folks on X had plenty to say about White, Renner and whatever it was that was going on between them on the Danza Project. The consensus appeared to be that Renner and White getting freaky in the studio was, well, kind of gross.

It’s worth mentioning that this all comes about a month after White was on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast brazenly advising any man who gets involved with Renner to “handle” her through acts of “domestic violence.”

Now, that is definitely gross.