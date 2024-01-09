MadameNoire Featured Video

Lash technician Aliyah Kiyomi Morris gave birth to a unique set of twins — one boy and one girl. The pair were born three minutes apart but had different birthdays and birth years.

According to her Wednesday, Jan. 3, Instagram post, baby Seven Mykel came out Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Seven’s younger sister, Souli Milan, emerged Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, at 12:02 a.m.

“Overwhelmed with LOVE is an understatement, I knew having twins was already a big thing but who knew my babies would be making their grand entrance into the world, so known LOL,” Kiyomi wrote in the caption under the post with a carousel of baby photos of the twins.

“Two blessed [and] healthy babies with tons of personality already,” Mama Bear continued. “Two different birthdays on two different years. Mommy [and] Daddy have the best story to tell.”

According to Fox, Kiyomi Morris and Mykel welcomed their twins at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut. The babies weighed 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

The lash artist kept her pregnancy journey private, according to an October post announcing she was having twins.

She posted an intimate silhouette photo of her in a sling with her back arched, showing off her baby bump, with Mykel down on a knee and hovering over her face.

“Some things in life are so special you keep private,” the caption read. “From the moment I took the first pregnancy test to our very first ultrasound, finding out we were blessed with TWINSSS. You babies have a badass mom. God has never made my life regular [and] he wasn’t going to start now. This is very ‘on brand’ for us. Double the love, double the hugs, double the blessings. Your daddy and I are so ready to meet you two [and] give you the best life ever.”

She concluded, “Thank you to my man, my family, close friends & clients who’ve been on this private journey with me. This pregnancy has been nothing but peaceful…the twins are blessed with the most perfect village.”

The same occurrence happened to a New Jersey couple, Eve and Billy. The parents welcomed two healthy boys born 40 minutes apart, according to Fox 29.

Ezra was born Dec. 31, 2023, at 11:48 p.m., weighing 6 pounds. The youngest is Ezekiel, who came into the world Jan. 1, 2024, at 12:28 a.m. New Year’s Day, at 4 pounds and 15 ounces.